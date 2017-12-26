Gunshot case investigated

The Oregon State Police, Morrow County Sheriff's Office and Boardman Police Department responded to a report of a male suffering from a gunshot wound Dec. 21 at the Love's Truck Stop near exit 159 in Morrow County.

Upon arrival at the scene about 7:30 a.m., officers discovered a 48-year-old male inside a private vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. The adult male, with a last known address in Eugene, was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was shot at another location and transported to Love's by a citizen who was waved down by the victim on Interstate 84 near milepost 151.

The victim in this incident alleges to have been kidnapped and dropped off near milepost 151 (Tower Road Exit). The victim reports his abductors were operating a maroon van and fled the scene.

The OSP’s Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting with assistance from the local sheriff’s office and the Hermiston Police Department, the U.S. Fish and the Wildlife Service.

Investigators have also been assisted by law enforcement agencies in the Portland Metro area, Willamette Valley, and State of Washington.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious circumstances or observed the victim and suspect are asked to call the OSP Southern Command Dispatch Center at 1-541-664-4600 and reference case number SP17461025.