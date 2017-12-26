For the Record for December 26, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday December 26, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

Dec. 22, 6:08p.m.—Crew dispatched to an unattended grill with large flames at the intersection of Kelly Ave. and Fifth Street. Cancelled enroute when caller reported someone had come to take care of it.

Dec. 22, 7:42p.m.—Crew responded to reports of a large fire in the backyard of a home in the 300 block of East 13th Street. No problem found upon arrival.

Dec. 22, 11:07p.m.—Crew responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the 5000 block of Browns Creek Road. Upon arrival, car was upside-down off the roadway and mostly burned-out. No occupants found in or around the vehicle and fire was extinguished.

Personnel responded to five calls for emergency medical services on Friday, seven on Saturday, four on Sunday and seven Christmas Day. Personnel also responded to a public service assist on Friday, two motor vehicle accidents on Saturday and one on Sunday.

Accidents

The Dalles City

A white Ford pickup hit a parked care Dec. 21 outside a restaurant in the 200 block of Court Street. The incident was not witnessed but officers were told the victim vehicle had been in that location for a long time. It has expired registration and on old tow strap on the back. Information forwarded to code enforcement.

Wasco County

A crashed vehicle was reported on Highway 197 near milepost 32 on Thursday. The driver, an older man, was reported standing beside the car with scratches on his face and head. Oregon State Police advised.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 3300 block of Columbia View Drive reported Wednesday afternoon a boy came to her door, and asked if another boy lived there. She said no, and the boy laughed and said trick or treat, give me some candy. The boy was wearing a bike helmet but when the caller asked him about he bike, he said it was on the sidewalk, but there was no bike there. He left on foot and police were unable to locate him.

A passerby told an officer an outbuilding was on fire in the 1000 block of Myrtle Wednesday afternoon. Hay inside the barn was on fire, and animals were inside. Fire crews called, and officer cleared scene.

A caller in the 500 block of Mt. Hood reported Wednesday afternoon a vehicle drove off with a gas pump nozzle still attached. The vehicle started to stop, but then continued. Nozzle broken. Video showed it didn’t appear intentional. Report taken.

Ryan Leonard Wiese Waid, 23, The Dalles, was arrested at Seventh and Snipes and is accused of probation violation.

A caller in the 100 block of West 13th Street reported Wednesday afternoon the upstairs neighbor keeps knocking on the door wanting him to let her in. He has asked her to leave but she would not leave. A second caller reported the same woman was banging on his door also, and had assaulted his female roommate earlier. Police found the woman hiding under a neighbor’s stairs. She was trespassed from both properties.

A caller in the 1400 block of West Sixth reported Wednesday evening seeing two adults come in to the store, buy cigarettes and give them to a juvenile. He confronted them and they walked off. Officer searched area and couldn’t find the adults.

A caller at East 10th and Kelly reported a prowler early Thursday was making multiple attempts to get in the door. Police contacted an intoxicated subject who didn’t realize where he was. They took him to his residence.

A woman reported Dec. 21 that a man had been in the alley and moved into her yard in the 400 block of E. 12th St. She thought one of her tenants was trying to get a restraining order on the subject and she verbally trespassed him.

Officer made contact with man and tenant who said she invited him to her apartment. She said owner had threatened the man with bodily harm. Officer had talked with owner about that issue in the past. She was advised the issue was a civil matter.

A man in the 3000 block of W. 8th Street reported Dec. 21 that his car battery had been stolen. The vehicle had been left unlocked and nothing else was taken.

A woman who was trespassed from an apartment in the 100 block of W. 13th St. was warned Dec. 21 that she would be arrested if she returned.

An underage male stole a man’s vehicle Dec. 21 and parked it in the back lot of a West Sixth Street restaurant. The owner later recovered it and the juvenile was arrested and held as a runaway. He was later released to the custody of his grandfather.

An unknown person stole a sky-blue trek mountain bike Dec. 21 from behind a trailer in the 100 block of E. 9th Street.

A couple was reported in a verbal alteration outside an East Second Street business Dec. 21. Officers responded but found no sign the argument had turned physical.

Dogs in the 2300 block of E. 11th Street were reported being aggressive Dec. 21 and not allowing a resident to get out of her car and go into her home. The owner rounded up the herd of chihuahuas.

Two juvenile males were reported stealing items from two different stores Dec. 21. They left the premises in each location wearing different clothing than they had arrived in. They were unable to be located.

A Washington Street resident reported Dec. 21 that she had lost her wallet that had two blank checks, about $180 in cash and prescription drugs inside.

A woman reported Dec. 21 that her son’s vehicle had been stolen from her home in the 600 block of W. 12th Street. Her purse had been left inside the unlocked car that had the keys in the ignition. Officers located the vehicle, which had rolled back onto the lawn of a neighboring house.

An unknown person stacked tires behind an apartment in the 2000 block of W. Seventh St. on Dec. 21 and a resident though it could be a theft situation.

An apartment complex in the 700 block of W. Richland Court was egged by an unknown person on Dec. 21.

An employee at a Sixth Street restaurant reported Dec. 22 that a man had been witnessed punching a female in the face. The victim refused to cooperate with police.

A business owner in the 400 block of W. Second Place requested Dec. 22 that extra patrols take place in the mornings because a lone male was leaving pizza boxes and empty beer cans by the door. They wanted the man checked on because his health was declining.

Wasco County

A theft report was filed Wednesday morning concerning a theft by deception when a woman reported she paid a contractor $30,000 to build a pole barn on her property by the end of October and no work has been completed.

Deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road. No problem found at this time.

Deputy responded to a commercial panic alarm in the 57000 block of Wamic Market Road. Owner said she didn’t know the alarm was going off. No problem found.

Deputy responded to reports of an abandoned car in a vegetable patch in the 4500 block of Highway 30 W. Upon arrival, trunk was open, tail lights missing and the keys were inside. The plate was not reported stolen. No problem found at this time.

A woman reported that a package left at an old address two months ago has been stolen. Currently under investigation.

Deputy responded to reports of a brush fire between mileposts eight and nine of Highway 197. Just coals found upon arrival, responding units told to disregard.

Jason Duane Lewis, 47, Tygh Valley, was arrested Thursday after a woman reported he threatened and beat her. He is accused of domestic menacing.

Deputy responded to reports of gunshots fired in the 4400 block of Highway 30 Wednesday morning. A report was made.

Deputy responded to a caller claiming that a neighbor shot her cat with a pellet gun on Thursday. Caller wanted neighbor contacted and counseled and deputies made the connection.