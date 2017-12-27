CGBA to host two local tournaments

Columbia Gorge Basketball Academy president Greg Cummings is looking for more teams to sign up for two upcoming winter tournaments set for Jan. 13-14 and Feb. 24-25 at The Dalles Middle School.

Last season, more than 50 teams attended, and Cummings wants to attract additional participants for boys and girls in the third-through-eighth grades.

Both events have a four-game guarantee and costs are $195 per tournament, or $350 for both, and there is a $25 discount per team, if sending multiple groups from the same club or organization and offering $25 discounts for school-sponsored teams.

Games are slated to start at 9 a.m. on Saturday in pool play matchups, and action starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday for double-elimination bracket play until the championship games.



All of Saturday’s games will be played at The Dalles Middle School, and games Sunday will be played at both TDMS and on the campus of The Dalles High School at Kurtz Gymnasium.



First-place teams receive a trophy or T-shirts.

Schedules will be available through http://www.tourneymachine.com/R26328.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for Students over five-years old. Children 4 and younger are free.

To inquire, call 541-980-5978 or email gcummings11@gmail.com.