Cheer squad builds for the future

The Dalles cheer coach Kelsey Wallace envisions a large contingent of girls who want to be a part of the cheer family.

After attracting more than 30 prospects from kindergarten-through-eighth grades at the annual youth cheer clinic on Dec. 14, the building aspect has just begun.

“We have some extremely talented little cheerleaders and it’s so fun to see the future of TDHS cheer at our clinics,” Wallace said.

At the clinic, the young cheerleaders learned all the aspects of jump, motion and stunting lessons, as well as custom cheer and dance routines from Riverhawk coaches and cheerleaders.

They were taught a mini-Christmas routine, played a reindeer hokey pokey and other cheer games the high school group learns at their summer camp, took pictures with cheer members in a photo booth and had a chance to break bread together.

“We had a great turnout and had so much fun,” Wallace added.

Once the clinic was completed, the youth cheerleaders took center stage on the Kurtz Gym hardwood at halftime of the basketball team’s game against St. Helens for a routine performed in front of family and friends.

Wallace came away impressed by what she saw, adding that establishing a love of the sport from a young age can go a long way.

The smiles on faces, the spark in their eyes and the combined efforts of the young cheerleaders and the older members made it all worthwhile.

“I was super proud of how well my girls did with them,” Wallace said. “The little ones look up to them so much and it’s so fun to get to see them come out and learn from them.

“I am thankful to everyone who attended. We hope they had as much fun as we did.”

To find out more about the program, the latest news and updates or any upcoming fundraisers, log to www.facebook.com/ thedalleshighschoolcheer.