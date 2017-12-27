Christmas treasure found in Army kettle

The clink of coins dropping into Salvation Army collection kettles during the Christmas season, accompanied by the ringing of the attendant’s bell, are part of the holiday soundscape, but on Dec. 23 bell-ringer Barbara Palmer, stationed at Bi-Mart in The Dalles, received a special “clink” in her bucket: a 1-ounce gold Krugerrand coin.

The South African gold coin is valued at about $1,200. Three gold bars were found in kettles in Portland this year as well, according to KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting.

“We had only heard about the Krugerrand gold coin, we never expected to get one,” said Lieutenant John Cardenas, The Corps Officer serving The Dalles with his wife Sharlena. “We were excited to find this treasure in the kettle!



“We will put the money that we get from this coin to use in our local community.”

The Kettle campaign helps raise money for a variety of programs, those at Christmas as well as well as other times of the year.

“We are grateful that our community trust us to do the most good with their donations,” Cardenas said. “The money stays in our local community to help those in need.”

The Salvation Army also sponsored a “service club ringing day,” with Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions competing to see who could collect the most donations. The Lions won the friendly competition, Cardenas said.

“We also had the Mayor of Wasco come out to help us ring bells, and we look forward to other mayors joining in this good cause to help our community,” Cardenas said.

“We were able to provide gifts and food for approximately 1,000 children this year, and that is only possible through the help of our volunteers and donors. We want to thank all those who helped us make Christmas happen for others in our local community this year.”