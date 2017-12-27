High-speed pizza arrives in TD

A MOD Pizza opened earlier this month on Mt. Hood Street and already it’s become a part of The Dalles community.

MOD offers a nontraditional way to order pizza, allowing customers to build their own pizzas with no additional costs or limits on the number of toppings they can add.

Manager Sabine Sunseri wants the young employees working at MOD Pizza to get to know what it feels like to work for “a company that really cares about them.”

“We want to show The Dalles what a great business can look like,” she said.

Sunseri is excited to get involved in the community. The first three days of business after their grand opening on Dec. 2 were devoted solely to fundraising: the first day all earnings went to The Next Door, a local non-profit offering a variety of services promoting life-skills and healthy relationships, and all second and third day earnings went into the Employee Bridge Fund, an account that MOD employees can access in a time of need.

Since their grand opening, MOD staff have enjoyed a lot of success. “It’s a lot of fun, everybody’s been really happy,” said Sunseri.

The Dalles location is one of 19 MOD Pizza locations in Oregon.

The first MOD was founded in 2008 by Scott and Ally Stevenson in their hometown of Seattle, Wash. with the goal of creating “a better way of doing pizza—and business,” MOD has written on its website.

Since then, MOD corporate stores have opened all over the country and have even expanded to the UK.

For the company, doing pizza “better” means using fresh ingredients and carefully choosing ethical and environmentally conscious food providers; and giving customers a unique pizza experience.

The MOD menu offers 10 base pizzas and several more chef’s special or seasonal pizzas to start with. Those bases can all be customized to meet individual tastes.

Customers are also given the option of creating a pizza from scratch.

Pizzas are priced on their size and the most commonly ordered size, the 11-inch, costs $8.27. Their menu also offers salads, sides and “pizza salads,” which allows customers to create their own salad on top of a pizza crust.

Doing business “better” involves what MOD calls “Spreading MODness,” or prioritizing employee interests and community involvement.

“If we take care of our employees, they’ll take care of you, and our business will take care of itself” MOD has written on its website.

MOD Pizza is located at 509 Mount Hood St, Suite 100 and is open Sun-Thu 10:30a.m.-10p.m. and Fri-Sat 10:30a.m.-11a.m. Their number is 541-246-6465 and their menu is available on their website, modpizza.com.