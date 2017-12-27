For the Record for December 27, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday December 27, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

Dec. 26, 3:22p.m.—Crew dispatched to the 400 block of East Seventh Street on reports of natural gas odor near the meter. No natural gas or propane detected upon arrival, though personnel did smell small amounts of gas at times. Wasco county facilities arrived and stated the smell has been in the area a long time and the gas company has responded to it before. Facilities employee will stay on scene to meet with the gas company.

Personnel responded to five calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Accidents

The Dalles City

A hit and run accident on W. 10th and Trevitt streets was reported Dec. 22. A male driver of one vehicle admitted to running the stop sign and hitting a woman’s truck.

The fence and bird bath of a resident in the 900 block of W. Ninth street were damaged by a hit and run driver on Dec. 23. A report was filed so the woman could file an insurance claim.

A parked car was hit by a neighbor’s vehicle Dec. 24 in the 1900 block of Quinton Street.

A stop sign on Cherry Heights Road was struck by a vehicle Dec. 24 and pushed over. The vehicle had a broken grill. An officer helped put the sign back in place.

A non-injury accident involving two vehicles took place Dec. 24 at the intersection of E. 14th and Oregon streets. Jose Perez was cited for driving while suspended and having no proof of insurance.

A two-vehicle accident took place Dec. 24 in the 900 block of Vey Way. After getting stuck in the snow in the 2600 block of Bennet Way, the driver backed down the hill and tore up part of man’s yard before coming to rest against a hydrant. The man then got out of his vehicle and left the scene. No property damage was observed and the owner of the vehicle arranged for a tow.

A non-injury crash involving two vehicles was reported Dec. 25 at the intersection of W. 10th and Walnut streets. One of the cars was unable to stop and slid into the other due to snow and ice on the roadway.

Two vehicles were involved in a non-injury crash Dec. 25 I the 1700 block of E. 15th Street.

Two vehicles were involved in a non-injury accident tied to slippery weather conditions Dec. 26 at W. 8th and Snipes street.

A truck struck a car while turning outside a downtown business on Dec. 26. There were no injuries.

An SUV slid around a corner Dec. 26

at Cherry Heights Road and Second Street and stopped up against a pickup. Neither driver wanted to do anything about it and they left the scene. Public works was asked to lay gravel or sand in that location.

Oregon State Police

The driver of a vehicle that crashed Dec. 24 on Interstate 84 near milepost 84 was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Slick pavement caused a driver to hit a guardrail on I-84 on Dec. 25. The vehicle sustained little damage.

Police reports

The Dalles City

A man staying in a W. Sixth Street motel reported Dec. 22 that his backpack containing his camera and equipment was stolen out of his vehicle while he was loading it.

The driver of a red Ford Explorer stopped the vehicle in the middle of Sixth Street Dec. 22 and was nodding off when officers stopped to investigate. The man took off as police approached but he and the vehicle were later located.



A woman in the 1600 block of W. 10th St., reported Dec. 22 that her husband with Alzheimer’s had wandered out of the house. She was wheelchair bound and could not go after him, so wanted police to search. She called back a few minutes later to say that he had returned home.

A resident in the 1100 block of Blakeley Way reported Dec. 22 that her dad’s girlfriend of about 600 pounds was dehydrated, malnourished and experiencing a failure to thrive. She described the subject as very combative and the woman refused medical treatment.

An old-style floor waxer was found in the driveway of a home Dec. 22 in the 700 block of W. Richland Court. The resident said he would hold onto it for a few days in case it was reported stolen.

Two juveniles on bikes jumped over a fence near the W. Sixth Street theater Dec. 22 and the reporting party said the youth were carrying bags of candy and energy drinks stolen from a nearby store. The youth were unable to be located and no theft was reported by the business.

A man reported Dec. 22 that a male subject had thrown a piece of wood at his car and broke the windshield. The suspect was unable to be located but a criminal mischief report was taken.

A woman on the west side of town reported Dec. 22 that a known male had been sexually assaulting three young children in her home. The case is under investigation.

Yelling and led singing Dec. 22 by a man at a pocket park in the 3600 block of Klindt Drive led to a complaint. Police contacted the man who was making lunch and he told them he would keep the noise down.

An employee at a fueling station near W. Third Street reported Dec. 22 that an adult male driver with a child in his vehicle had left the premises and appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants. The man was unable to be located.

A man who seemed to be tweaking was reported outside a W. Walnut Street business Dec. 22. The subject was trying to get customers to buy him beer and would not leave. The call was made anonymously and the store did not register complaints so no further action was taken.

Several times at different times of the day, someone was banging on the door, reported a resident in the 200 block of E. 14th St. on Dec. 22. He had not been home and a friend staying at his home told him about the issue. He did not know who would be knocking.

A man who resides in the 200 block of E. 14th St. reported Dec. 22 that he loaned his vehicle to a man who would not bring it back but offered him money to buy it. Police contacted the subject and he agreed to return the car.

Two residents of the 700 block of E. 11th reported Dec. 22 that a man was living in his vehicle and trespassing on their properties. They said he was high and trying to steal things, which had been an ongoing issue. The subject was not at the location when police arrived but patrols were increased.

Officers were called to the Webber and Sixth street intersection Dec. 22 to check on a man who was stumbling around. The reporting party was concerned for his welfare. Police escorted the man to his nearby residence.

A woman reported that her boyfriend had hit her on Dec. 22 and she had left the Dry Hollow Road residence. The incident is under investigation.

An anonymous caller reported Dec. 22 that his neighbor was on the sidewalk with an ATV using a plow in the 1400 block of E. 10th Street, which he did not think was legal. The information was logged.

A patron of the local library reported Dec. 23 that a male was acting erratic and she did not think he should be driving. Police were unable to locate the subject or vehicle.

Suspicious activity in the 500 block of W. 15th St. was reported Dec. 23. A white Ford van had been sitting in front of a home and the owners lived out of town. Police found a man sleeping inside and he told them he was living out of the vehicle.

The purchase of a weapon was denied a man by the clerk of a West Sixth Street business Dec. 22. The subject had a criminal history of domestic violence and harassment. The incident is under investigation.

A woman reported Dec. 23 that another female had stolen her cat while she was in jail. The theft allegedly occurred at an apartment in the 300 block of W. Sixth Street. The subject was out of town and a male who resided with her was asked to have her call police when she returned.

Two men were reported fighting at a downtown pub Dec. 24 and the wife and sister of the intoxicated aggressor told officers they were trying to get him into the car to take him home. He was angry after the bartender cut off his drinks. The business owner asked to have him trespassed.



A domestic violence incident was reported Dec. 24 on the west side of town and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

A man reported that a male subject was dancing around the lot of a business in the 400 block of W. Second Place and not making a lot of sense. The man was contacted and told police that he was fine, he just walks to stay warm and has a place to live.

A man reported Dec. 24 that his brother was choking their mother’s dog, had broken a mirror and threatened to hurt people. The man said there were a lot of people at the home in the 1800 block of E. 14th Street, which might be why the subject was agitated. Officers determined no crime been committed.

A suicidal subject called 911 Dec. 24 and said he just needed to call someone. He agreed to be transported to the local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

A woman who expressed delusions of family murders, kidnapping and being hunted down because her father was British royalty, was contacted Dec. 24 at a motel near West Sixth Street. She told police that her birth certificate had been stolen from a post office box by a known male, who had a key. The subject suffers from mental health issues and agreed to seek assistance from counselors and permanent housing.

A W. Sixth Street gasoline station customer reported Dec. 24 that a male subject in another car appeared to be intoxicated when he left the premises. His vehicle was unable to be located.

Police arrived Dec. 24 at a residence in the 700 block of E. 16th Place on a report that a 16-year-old male had hit another man in the face. The subjects were both gone when they arrive but an elderly man who was shoveling snow with a stick that had a large piece of wood on it began yelling at officers. He was advised to back up and drop the stick. He was still yelling and cursing at them when he went inside the home.

Two men were seen stealing cans from a drop site in the downtown blocks Dec. 24. The subjects were advised to return the cans to the donation bin for the local animal shelter.

Multiple reports of a gunshot were reported Dec. 24 from residents in the 1300 block of E. 14th Street. The area was checked but there was no further noise and nothing seemed amiss.

Loud music and a neighbor’s refusal to turn it down led to a complaint Dec. 24 in the 1000 block of W. Pomona Street. The men at the residence were asked to turn the volume down and they agreed.

A male and female in a physical altercation was reported Dec. 25 near a W. Sixth Street hotel. The man was seen grabbing at the woman and then chasing her through the parking lot. He told police that his girlfriend was extremely intoxicated and he was attempting to stop her from running out into the roadway. His statement conflicted with the report of a clerk that she had tried to walk away and he had been restraining her. The female subject was unable to be located and an investigation was initiated.

Police were asked to initiate extra patrols in the city Dec. 25 “due to violent acts that are happening around the world.”

The vehicle of a woman in the 500 block of E. Scenic Drive was dented in several places Dec. 25. A report was taken for insurance purposes.

A man reported Dec. 25 that a known female had broken into his car, which was parked I the 1300 block of E. 19th St. She was unable to be located.

Telephonic harassment was reported Dec. 25 by a resident in the 400 block of W. Fourth Street.

A woman reported Dec. 25 that a vehicle at E.9th and Laughlin streets was using a rope to tow children uphill Dec. 25. Officers responded and advised the subject to cease.



A woman reported hearing a man screaming Dec. 25 in the 400 block of E. 12th Street. He had injuries from banging his head on a window and was transported to another location on the west side of town.

An intoxicated male was reported out of control Dec. 25 at a residence in the 1200 block of “G” Street. His mother assured officers that everything was safe and she was handling the situation. He was warned to keep the noise down.

Two males were reported fighting Dec. 25 outside a business in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street. One was said to possess a knife. One man had ridden away on a bike when police arrived and the other said he had been threatened.

An intoxicated man was reported walking down the middle of Chenowith Loop Road in the 800 block on Dec. 25. He was interfering with traffic ad yelling. He told police that he was heading to a restaurant and had been on the street because the sidewalks were piled with snow.

A man reported Dec. 25 that a known female had continued to call him after being told to stop. She claimed the man was harassing her. Information was logged.

A clerk at a W. Sixth Street fuel stop reported Dec. 25 that a female driver had been acting belligerent and slurring her words, as well as staggering. The vehicle of the subject was unable to be located.

The clerk of a gasoline station in the 3900 block of W. Sixth Street reported Dec. 25 that a hostile male subject had been trespassed for yelling obscenities. Another party reported that he was in the roadway. The man was arrested for disorderly conduct.

An elderly female reported Dec. 25 that her dog was missing.

A staff member and resident of the local veterans’ home reported Dec. 25 that they had heard a gunshot outside a window. Police walked the grounds but could find nothing unusual and there was no further noise.

A resident in the 900 block of W. Pomona St. reported Dec. 26 that a white pickup had been parked in front of his house for about four days and was blocking his mail box. Officers were unable to locate the truck and referred the case to codes enforcement.

A woman who lost her wallet reported Dec. 26 that her and her son’s Social Security cards were missing when it was returned. She hung up before officers could get her a case number and was unable to be reached.

A dog was reported to be tied to a tree outside a W. Sixth Street business for a long period of time on Dec. 25. Officers arrived as the owner was retrieving the dog. He said that it had been tied up for 10 minutes while and his wife were getting coffee.

The driver of a carriage was reported to be causing traffic to build up Dec. 26 at W. Sixth and Snipe streets. The complainant feared an accident. Police observed the carriage pull to the side of the road several times and determined there was no hazard.

A man in the 1300 block of E. 13th Street reported Dec. 26 that his backpack had been stolen from his pickup on Christmas Eve.

A male and female, possibly transient, were reported arguing in front of a business in the 1300 block of W. Second Street on Dec. 26. The caller was concerned that they would go through the dumpster and leave a mess, as has happened in the past.

A resident in the 300 block of E. 10th Street reported Dec. 26 that someone had dumped trash on her property. Officers found mail with an address on it and contacted that family, who agreed to pick up the trash.

A couple was observed leaving a store Dec. 26 on W. Sixth Street despite a restraining order that prevented him from being near her. Police were unable to locate them in the area.

A man was reported leaving a store on Mt. Hood Street with a shopping cart full of stolen items. The man was cited for theft.

An anonymous complaint was filed Dec. 26 about a woman riding on the handlebars of an ATV traveling the streets, and she and the male driver not wearing helmets. The pair were reported at W. Seventh and Snipes streets but were unable to be located.

A male acting drunk and yelling racial slurs was reported Dec. 26 near a W. Sixth Street motel.

A domestic dispute between a woman and her adult son were reported Dec. 26 in the 1600 block of Montana Street. They explained to officers the yelling was anxiety induced.

Wasco County Sheriff

Deputy assisted in the search and rescue of a man coming from Portland who hiked to forest service trail 490A from his car Thursday afternoon after it got stuck near Lower White River. Man directed to Highway 216 West where he was found after a passerby picked him up. He was uninjured and in good health. He was given water and counseled on winter driving conditions and taken to family in Pinehollow. Family will assist in moving the trapped vehicle. Logged for info.

A theft report was taken Thursday when a caller reported someone trying to use his Home Depot credit card.

Deputy responded to the 4400 block of Highway 30 West after caller claimed her neighbor threw an orange syringe cap into her driveway. Cap not found upon arrival. Neighbor was contacted and denied throwing the cap. No action taken.

Deputy responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle parked on the side of Highway 197 near milepost 16. Engine warm upon arrival.

Deputy responded to a man reporting 20 horses on his property in the 700 block of Eightmile Road that aren’t supposed to be there. Says the horses belong to his mother. Hire Electric re-established water for the horses. Mother contacted and she stated she would not comment on situations involving her son, directed all questions to her attorney.

Dillon Justice Brown, 22, The Dalles, was released Saturday after being booked on accusations of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Jerry Martin Smith, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Christmas Day at the intersection of sixth and Chenowith Road and is accused of second degree disorderly conduct.

Deputy responded to reports of a white truck nose down in a ditch on State Road near Walker Farm Tuesday morning. It ended up there after it was in an accident on Sunday. The owner left a note saying he is trying to get the vehicle towed.

A caller reported Tuesday that a hound dog has been wandering near the 600 block of Mill Street for a few days and will not come to anyone, unable to locate the owner. Logged for information.

Deputy performed a follow-up welfare check on a woman in the 3800 block of West Tenth Street Tuesday. She had moved out of her apartment, new tenant said she had moved out of the area to stay with family at an unknown location. Logged for information.

A woman reported a potential theft on a property she shares with her roommate, saying that things have been disappearing over the last few weeks, including the motor from a table saw and metal from a trailer. Reported that her dog has been barking at odd hours of the night and requested extra patrols. Deputy advised that she notify the sheriff’s office if she notices strange vehicles in the area or believes someone may be on her property. She said she would talk to her neighbors and recontact the deputy.

Zeus Moses Gutierrez, 37, Connel Wash., was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested for second degree failure to appear.

Sonya Nannetta Lay, 43, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Daniel Lee Blew, 26, Damascuss, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested for second degree failure to appear.

Kelly Monroe Blazor, 57, Troutdale, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested for reckless driving.

Ken Eric Sasaki, 45, Portland, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Steven Frank White, 38, Antelope, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested for post-prison supervising sanction.

Sherman County

Melissa Ann Bauer, 33, Hood River, was released Thursday after being booked on accusations of a DUI.

Oregon State Police

Brent Thompson Sampson, 21, was arrested Friday near milepost six on US 97 and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and giving false information to a police officer.

Josephine Ida Alonso, 38, Warm Springs, was arrested Friday near milepost six on US 97 and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.