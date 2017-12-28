Huskies lose to Council, 45-22

On the girls side, the Sherman Huskies lost their first tournament game by a 45-22 score against Council, ID.

The loss was the fifth straight for the Huskies.

Council led 20-9 at the half and then went on second-half runs of 13-10 and 12-5 for the final margin.

Sherman hit on eight field goals, one 3-pointer, and shot 5 of 11 from the free throw line.

Savanna Orendorff led the Huskies with six points, Jaelyn Justesen and Kiersten Casper tallied four points apiece, and Desiree Winslow, Emma Stutzman and Sammie Lepinski were good for two points apiece.