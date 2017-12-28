Letter to the Editor: Clean water

To the editor:

I enjoy fishing and boating on clean, healthy rivers. Greg Walden’s committee has just supported legislation (HR3043) which, if passed, would make it easier for owners and operators of hydroelectric dams to avoid complying with our nation’s Clean Water Act.

This Act was signed into place by President Nixon in 1972 to regulate the pollution of our nations waters. Making it easier for dams to avoid complying with it now may make it easier for them to generate their corporate profits but it does not bode well for those who enjoy fishing on rivers downstream of those dams like the Deschutes and Columbia. Once again, one must consider whose interests Greg Walden is looking out for.

John Schwartz

The Dalles