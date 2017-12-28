For the Record for December 28, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday December 28, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

December 27, 10:36 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 2600 block of East 2nd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

December 27, 10:06 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 84. Driver was getting on the freeway and lost control of the vehicle due to ice, striking the center barrier. A report was taken.

Wasco County

December 27, 1:38 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Tygh Valley. Vehicle had gone off the roadway and was not blocking traffic. Driver was going to arrange for the vehicle to be towed. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The agency responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

An employee at a West 3rd Street business reported Dec. 26 that a man in a car was walking around the parking lot in a “creepy manner” and offering drugs to workers. The subject was not present when officers arrived.

A homeless man was trespassed Dec. 26 from a mini mart at the eastern edge of town and transported to the Warming Shelter.

A rowdy subject at the Warming Shelter was reported Dec. 27, but he left the premises before police could arrive.

A man who rented a room to another male in the 700 block of Floral Court reported Dec. 27 that his tenant had been letting homeless people stay in the home and had brought in a cat that tore up the carpet. He was advised that the issues were a civil matter and he would have to go through an eviction process.

Police responded to the 500 block of Cherry Heights Road Wednesday morning after a caller reported a customer assaulted an employee. Contact was made with the suspect who punched a gas attendant. He was cited and released for fourth-degree assault. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Wednesday morning from the 700 block of East 2nd Street after a victim reported her purse was stolen.

A theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 300 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported several items were stolen from her home.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 1400 block of Dry Hollow Road.

Police responded to East 8th and Union streets Wednesday afternoon on a report of a dog running at large. The dog was located and transported to the animal shelter. A report was taken.

Wasco County

A criminal mischief report was taken Wednesday morning from Tygh Valley after a caller reported someone drove through a construction site causing damage.

Regional Jail

Jon D. Strickland, 29, of The Dalles was arrested Dec. 21 for violating his post-prison supervision.

Kayla K. Kilby, 27, of Dufur was booked and released for DUII on Dec. 21.

Terry M. Barker, 60, of The Dalles was arrested Dec. 22 for second-degree failure to appear in a court case.

Dakota J. Glenn, 21, of The Dalles was arrested Dec. 22 for violation of a release agreement.