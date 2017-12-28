Sherman boys edge out Council

Jacob Justesen scored 18 points, Treve Martin added 17 and the No. 2-ranked Sherman Huskies outlasted Council, ID. by a 51-50 margin in opening-round boys’ basketball action at the Optimist Christmas Classic played in La Grande.

Justesen scored 10 fourth-quarter points and Keenan Coles, Luke Martin and Caleb Fritts tacked on two points apiece as the Huskies led 51-48 in the final seconds.

The Lumberjacks misfired on a 3-point attempt, but grabbed a rebound and putback in the paint as the final buzzer sounded.

“It was a good game for us,” Sherman coach Gary Lewis said. “We had other players step up when Treve fouled out, so it is a good thing for some of these guys to get that experience in pressure situations.”

Council led 16-12 through one quarter and posted a 14-12 output in the second quarter to take a 30-24 halftime lead.

The Huskies used a 27-20 second-half margin to regain control.

“We were able to come back in this game because of our defense,” Lewis said. “We were able to limit their opportunities and took advantage of our fast breaks.”

Luke Martin had eight points and Reese Blake, Coles, Makoa Whitaker and Fritts finished with two points each, as Sherman totaled 21 field goals, three 3-pointers and converted on 6 of 12 free throws.

Sherman (6-1 overall) played Powder Valley on Thursday.