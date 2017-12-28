Three Husky seniors earn all-state awards

As great as it is to take home individual awards, Sherman seniors Jacob Justesen, Treve Martin and Nic Lesh, all gave credit to the coaches and shared all-state recognition with their teammates.

Justesen received a first-team all-state award at defensive back, Martin picked up second-team all-state honors for his play at tight end and Lesh, an offensive lineman, was an honorable mention selection.

“It means a lot to our team to have three guys get all-state,” Justesen said. “It shows that we worked hard all year long and as everyone knows, hard work always pays off. It also shows that the other coaches knew we had players to be wary of, and in any given game, we could do something phenomenal and do things that most other players couldn’t.”

Since setting foot on the gridiron as a freshman, Justesen has been one of the most feared defensive backs in the 1A classification.

He’s had four interceptions in a game, returned fumbles and interceptions for scores, doled out vicious hits from the secondary and capped a stellar career with 28 interceptions, a 1A state-record.

For those numbers, Justesen earned first-team all-state honors as a defensive back, the third straight year he has received such recognition.

Justesen picked up first-team all-Big Sky Conference awards on both sides of the ball in his final three campaigns. He was an all-state honorable mention quarterback as a sophomore and an honorable mention defensive back and a first-team all-state receiver in his junior year.

Through his four-year career, Justesen played an integral part in the Huskies’ 31-12 overall record and 18-3 league mark.

In 2014, Sherman placed second in state, the team captured a Big Sky Conference title in 2016 and the Huskies had a top-10 scoring defense in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Coming back from a knee injury sustained during the 2016 playoffs, Justesen put in extra time on the practice field and in the weight room to get back to his playmaking status.

“It means a lot to earn this honor, because I have worked very hard to be feared throughout the state and it showed this year when no team wanted to throw the ball my way,” Justesen said. “I only had three interceptions this year and that’s the least I’ve ever had, mainly because nobody wanted to throw at me.”

Over the past four years, the Sherman offense has scored 2,013 points, and racked up 370 points in nine contests this fall.

Standing at 6-foot-4 inches, Martin proved to be a steady blocker on the line and a dangerous weapon on passing plays.

Justesen called Martin the best receiver in the state, due to his size, speed and jumping ability, adding that even though the numbers don’t jump off the page, it was because there were two or three defenders covering him in every game.

In addition to his all-state award, Martin chalked up first-team all-league for his contributions at tight end.

“This is all because of the hard work and the grind to not just be a good football player, but a well-rounded athlete, so it is great to have it finally pay off this year,” Martin said. “Being an all-state receiver is definitely a big accomplishment within my football career at Sherman, but my biggest highlight comes through the memories and time I spent with my teammates over my four-year tenure.”

When he was a freshman, Lesh said he got pushed around like most freshmen do, but it helped reinforce the notion of working diligently on his craft to develop into a dependable athlete at one of the most critical positions on the line, center.

He was rewarded with second-team all-league picks as a sophomore and a junior, named most improved as a sophomore, and capped his career as a first-team all-league selection at center and the varsity team voted him as most inspirational.

“I worked hard to become a better player, not only for myself, but for the whole team,” Lesh said. “Coach (Kyle) Blagg really turned me into the player I am today.”