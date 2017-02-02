For the Record for Feb. 1

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday February 1, 2017

Accidents

There are no accidents to report on this date.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

January 31, 9:31 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1200 block of East 12th Street on a report of smoke coming from a home. Light smoke was observed coming from one side of the house upon arrival.

The fire was extinguished from the outside and did not spread inside the home. Resident advised they were using a smoker and he noticed several spots where the siding of the home had caught fire.

Personnel also responded to nine calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A stolen vehicle report was taken Tuesday morning from the 200 block of East 14th Street after a victim reported her vehicle was stolen.

A criminal mischief report was taken Tuesday morning from East 3rd and Court streets after a caller reported some graffiti was applied to a building.

Police responded to the high school Tuesday afternoon after administrative staff reported a female student had contraband in her possession. The subject was cited and released to the school. A report was taken.

Micahel James Minson, 21, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of three counts of probation violation.

A theft report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street after an employee reported there was a theft the previous day that was caught on tape. The incident is under investigation.

Sherman County

Thomas Matthew King, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Moro on a first-degree failure to appear warrant and a bench warrant.

Sarah Helen Kristine Mosley, 23, no listed address, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Moro and is accused of unlawful possession of heroin and probation violation.

Regional Jail

Donna Marie Hardy, 57, The Dalles, was jailed Tuesday on a court commitment for second-degree theft.

Tanner Franklin Herriges, 18, The Dalles, was jailed Tuesday after turning himself in on a local warrant.

Parole & Probation

Edgar Floyd Dick, 53, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Lottery

Oregon

Tuesday, January 31

Mega Millions – 3-14-27-62-72; Mega: 4; Megaplier: 3

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 9-7-3-8; 4 p.m. 4-4-9-2; 7 p.m. 1-0-4-9; 10 p.m. 5-1-4-6

Lucky Lines – 2-5-9-14-19-24-27-31

Washington

Tuesday, January 31

Match 4 – 5-7-16-21

Daily Game – 0-1-1