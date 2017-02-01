Warming shelter still open downtown

As the snow slowly melts and the temperature warms a bit, the warming shelter in The Dalles is soldiering on, continuing its record-setting stretch of continuous days of operation.

The volunteer-run shelter, called the Warming Place, has been open every night since Dec. 4 at its location in the St. Vincent de Paul offices at 315 Pentland.

It has now been open 60 straight days, a record in its seven years of operation. It is doing this with a volunteer corps of just around 57 people, well below the roughly 120 people that were helping as recently as last winter, said Ed Elliott, chair of the Warming Place committee.

Only a few times has the shelter this year reached its capacity of 20 people. More commonly attendance is hovering around the 10-12 mark, he said.

The continuous stretch of days open looks to run at least through this weekend, Elliott said. “We’re going to be open for quite some time yet,” he said.

While this year marks the longest continuous stretch of nights open at the shelter, it is not the record for total days open in a season.

That belongs to 2014-15, when the shelter was open 83 days in total, Elliott said.

Last year, in 2015-16, the shelter was open just 47 nights, “but we had a really mild winter last year,” he said.

In 2014-15, the shelter opened quite early, in late October, he said. This year it opened relatively late by comparison, on Dec. 8. The season technically ends March 18, he said.

Appeals were made for volunteers during the height of the cold snap, when snow was deep on the ground and the temperature reached the single digits at night. But there were no takers.“We kind of thought with as ugly as things got, [people would think] ‘Wow, I need to see what I can do.’ But it didn’t,” Elliott said. He saw the plea go out on Facebook a couple of times too. Again, no takers. To volunteer, call Elliott at 541-386-5857.

But in some good news, he did just train two volunteers, one a returning helper. They were the first new trainees since Christmas.

The shelter opens when the overnight low reaches 35 degrees or below with precipitation, or 30 or below, including wind chill, without precipitation.

However, they will stay open if the overnight temperature is such that the snow is melting and causing slushy conditions that could be bad for people’s health, Elliott said.

The shelter is staffed by two volunteers per night. It opens at 7 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m. Doors close for the evening at 9 p.m., and after that time, the only people who are accepted are those brought in by police. However, recently one volunteer allowed a person who came after 9 p.m., even though they weren’t brought by police, because they could see from the person’s fingers that they were at risk of frostbite, Elliott said.

“It was the compassionate thing to do,” he said.

A longtime local homeless man had such severe frostbite earlier this month that he lost the fingers on both hands.

As for the thinned out volunteer pool, it draws loosely from the local faith community. “We have seven groups, one for each night of the week, and some of them are kind of associated with a church, but not officially.”

The volunteering isn’t for everyone. Over the seven years of operation, Elliott said, a few people have taken the training and realized it wasn’t for them. “I appreciate their honesty,” he said.

For some, it can simply be that they can’t physically do the necessary set-up work of lifting tables.

The decline in volunteers has happened due at least in part to people moving away or developing health problems, he said.

One couple volunteered regularly until the man passed away. Now the woman volunteers with her son, he said.

Some volunteers pull shifts every week, other volunteers may do it monthly, he said.

The Wednesday and Thursday night shifts have had the fewest volunteers covering them. It was down to two or three people, but is now up to six, who are able to take turns every few weeks.