42nd Super Auction Feb. 4

The 42nd annual St. Mary’s Academy Super Auction, with its theme of “Take me out to the Ballgame” giving an encouraging reminder that spring must surely arrive, is set for Saturday, Feb. 4, at the school.

The event, almost always a sellout, is the parochial school’s main fundraiser, said Wendy Palmer, development director for St. Mary’s.

The school, which recently marked its 150th anniversary, has 268 tickets for the event, and all but 20 were sold by early this week. Tickets are $35 each.

The event features both a silent and live auction, and raffles for a $2,500 trip and a cash prize.

New this year will be dancing after the live auction ends, Palmer said. The dinner and live auction are held in the gym of the school, at 1112 Cherry Heights Rd., and a few tables will be moved to create a dance floor.

In recent years, the live auction has become much shorter, and with the evening usually wrapping up by 9:30 p.m. or so, auction attendees wanted to stretch out the evening’s fun, Palmer said.

Feedback from attendees was “we’re already dressed up, and already out, and we have a babysitter,” Palmer said, so the school decided to extend the evening.

Snack foods will be served during the dancing portion of the evening, and will be in keeping with the evening’s theme, and include red licorice, Cracker Jacks and popcorn.

One of the 40 live auction items following the theme is box seats for four to a Seattle Mariners baseball game.

Two other auction items include two birthday parties, one hosted by The Dalles High School cheerleading team and the other hosted by The Dalles High School baseball team.

Also new this year is entry for one teenager to Insitu’s summer RoboFlight Academy, a five-day camp in July at Insitu’s location in White Salmon.

Other kid-focused items include a fire ruck ride to school. Student-created art will also be auctioned off, as well as weekend getaways to Bend and the beach.

Another live auction item that’s sure to generate bidding is a “snowbegone” spring cleanup package.

The live auction is known for its creative dinners, and this year is no exception, according to Palmer.

Lockstock Barbecue is doing a barbecue party, and others are hosting a Lemondrop Martini party, and a Murder at Mardi Gras dinner. Another group package is a champagne party for six that offers 12 different champagne cocktails paired with desserts.

The silent auction features several hundred items.

Doors open for the event at 5 p.m., and dinner, featuring beef tri tip and teriyaki chicken, starts at 6 and is prepared by Jim Olheiser of Cowboy Catering.

Silent auction tables start closing at 6:30 and the last table closes at 7 p.m. The live auction is set to begin at 7:20 p.m. The auctioneer is Shawn Wilkinson.

Raffle tickets are being sold at $5 apiece for a trip for two to Cooperstown, New York to go to the baseball hall of fame. It can be exchanged for a $2,500 travel voucher.

A roulette raffle sells 50 tickets at $20 apiece. Four winners each get $125, and they can all put their numbers in to try for a single $500 prize or keep the cash.

Décor for the evening features vintage baseball mitts, old baseballs, and baseball bats.

The gym is strung with 1,400 ping pong balls decorated to look like baseballs and inserted on strings of white lights.

The super auction comes a week after the school’s family auction, held last Friday.

Palmer said that event was a success, earning more for the school than had been earned the previous year.