Letter to the Editor: Free press

To the editor:

On the opinion page of the Sunday Chronicle, the headline states: “Media needs to change its ways.” Along with accusations of “media collusion” and “fawning coverage” of the past administration, the editor states that the national media has relied upon “fake news” to denigrate the current administration.

At the very first press conference, the main point of contention was the size of the inauguration crowd, which was later presented as “alternative facts.” Are alternative facts “fake news?”

The editorial states that the current president has vowed to use social media to reach Americans. Is that really how we want our news to be reported and disseminated?

In 1776, the Virginia Legislature passed a Declaration of Rights that stated: “The freedom of the press is one of the greatest bulwarks of liberty and can never be restrained by despotic governments.”

On Dec. 15, 1791, Congress passed the First Amendment to the Constitution.

Perhaps there are some who should read that amendment very carefully, especially the part that upholds the “freedom of the press.”

George Santayana in “The Life of Reason” stated: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Some of us are old enough to remember the consequences of totalitarian governments that destroy the freedom of the press in order to take away the power of the people.

With the specter of an executive branch having limited checks and balances from the legislative and judicial branches, it is even more imperative that the Fourth Estate resist all attempts to shift the paradigm from facts that can be verified to “alternative facts.”

Regardless of one’s political philosophy, we the people should expect no less than a free press to uphold our democracy.

Donald Guilliams

The Dalles