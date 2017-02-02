Letter to the Editor: A new boss

To the editor:

In my job as a marketing professional, I got a new boss six months ago. I didn’t “vote” for him, but he was appointed just the same.

I opened my heart and accepted him. I researched his experience as a leader so I was informed of his practices and knew what to expect of him in his new job.

I learned of his faults (let he who has none, cast the first stone), and of his successes. During the first month with my new boss, I was frustrated a lot. And I was also happy when the few changes he made actually worked out for the better of the whole team. Success is continuing with my new boss and I expect there will be further ups and downs, but I have chosen to accept that he is doing his job for the greater good.

In light of America’s new “boss,” I encourage you to open your heart and mind, search out the truth and stop getting your information from social networks and contemporary media outlets.



You will be more educated on what's really happening. Mr. Trump is doing his job as president of the USA — to make AMERICA safe and successful.

I choose to have faith in that.

Ruth Summers

The Dalles