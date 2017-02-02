Letter to the Editor: Popular vote

To the editor:

For the second time in the last five elections, we’ve elected a president who lost the popular vote.

Fifty-eight percent of eligible voters voted in 2016, 42 percent didn’t even bother. That’s 90 million people. Pretty sad.

Some say, “My vote doesn’t matter anyway.” There truth in that, because voters in all but a relatively small number of battleground states don’t have a real say in electing our president; candidates barely even bother to visit a majority of states.

Our winner-take-all Electoral College system must be changed so that voters in all 50 states have a voice.

The National Popular Vote movement aims to make the votes of one state equal to the votes of every other state.

Go to nationalpopularvote.com to learn more.

A NPV bill will be introduced shortly after the Oregon Legislature convenes on Feb. 1.

Call Rep. John Huffman at 503-986-1459 and Sen. Ted Ferrioli at 503-986-1950 and urge them to support the NPV.

Urge them to help strengthen our democracy: one person, one vote, all votes are equally important.

Connie Krummrich

The Dalles