Letter to the Editor: Reassuring

As of Thursday, February 2, 2017

To the editor:

Many thanks to RaeLynn Ricarte for her insightful editorial regarding the need for media to change.

It was a message that very much needed to be said and was well received from those to whom I spoke. I applaud her accuracy of facts and forthright candor.

It is reassuring to know The Dalles Chronicle seeks to deliver unbiased news. This editorial policy is a valuable asset to our community.

Robert S. Hallock

Mosier

