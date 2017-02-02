Letter to the Editor: Reassuring

To the editor:
Many thanks to RaeLynn Ricarte for her insightful editorial regarding the need for media to change.
It was a message that very much needed to be said and was well received from those to whom I spoke. I applaud her accuracy of facts and forthright candor.
It is reassuring to know The Dalles Chronicle seeks to deliver unbiased news. This editorial policy is a valuable asset to our community.
Robert S. Hallock
Mosier
