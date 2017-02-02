For the Record for Jan. 2

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Hospital Admissions

None authorized

Hospital Dismissals

February 1: Zachary Sampson of Lyle.

Accidents

The Dalles City

February 1, 9:45 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1100 block of East 12th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

February 1, 11:02 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, East 2nd and the roundabout. A damage to a city vehicle report was taken.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Wednesday morning from the 900 block of Chenowith Loop Road after administrative staff reported a theft.

A theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 900 block of East 9th Street after a victim reported some items were stolen from the bed of her pickup.

An identity theft report was taken Wednesday evening from the 800 block of Floral Court.

A death report was taken Wednesday evening from the 2700 block of West 7th Street.

A theft report was taken Wednesday evening from the 2200 block of West 8th Street after a victim reported some items were stolen from her home.

Oregon State Police

Alex Michael Kemp, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of probation violation and two counts of parole violation.

Sherman County

Robert Allen Raczykowski, 29, Wasco, was arrested Wednesday evening in Wasco and is accused of telephonic harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Regional Jail

Michaela Elizabeth Hays, 20, Wasco, was jailed Wednesday on a Sherman County court commitment for first-degree burglary, driving while suspended and first-degree aggravated theft.

Lottery

Oregon

Wednesday, February 1

Powerball – 9-43-57-60-64; Powerball: 10; Multiplier: 2

Megabucks – 3-13-26-27-30-35

Win for Life – 13-48-50-52

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 4-0-7-7; 4 p.m. 3-7-7-5; 7 p.m. 4-4-5-0; 10 p.m. 6-8-7-1

Lucky Lines – 1-5-9-14-20-22-27-31

Washington

Wednesday, February 1

Lotto – 3-4-12-13-16-19

Hit 5 – 19-21-26-31-39

Match 4 – 2-5-7-17

Daily Game – 9-1-4