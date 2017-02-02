Skiers tackle a tough Middlefork Course

After a pair of slalom races to start the skiing season, varsity members representing The Dalles, Dufur and South Wasco County took their cuts on the Middlefork Course in a giant slalom event at Mount Hood Meadows and responded with five top-21 finishes.

Martin Carter had the best placing on the day with fourth-place honors, and Dufur’s Louis Red Cloud, TD’s Liam Brewer, South Wasco County’s Matthew Gragg and Petra van Kessel all wound up in the middle of the pack.

“This was our first long course and it snuck up on them, but luckily, they have been working hard in their dryland conditioning, so it was nothing they couldn’t handle,” said head coach Dane Klindt.

Carter continued his meteoric rise up the Mount Hood League standings with another solid performance, with times of 53.67 seconds and 54.17 in his two runs for a 1:47.84 to secure fourth place, 2.35 seconds behind the top-3 skiers.

Barlow’s Brady Layman won the boys’ event with his 1:45.49, Hood River Valley’s Nash Levy added a 1:46.92 for second place, and Gabe Smith, of Sandy, notched a 1:147.06.

Brewer, who secured 18th place last week, showed his mettle Saturday, with a two-run time of 1:57.62, improving from a 59.89 to a 57.73 on his second try, securing 15th place out of the 38 male skiers.

“Liam gained his confidence back and skied an exceptional second run,” coach Klindt said.

Freshman George Harrison added times of 1:10.60 and 1:13.86 to end up in 26th place with a 2:24.46 to lock down 26th place.

“George was the last Dalles boy to complete both his runs, and again, he showed that he can make it down the course, no matter the conditions or where he is in the start order,” coach Klindt said.

Preston Klindt, James Pashek, and Ethan Martin each finished their opening runs, but could not sustain those efforts to pick up times, so The Dalles tallied sixth place in the standings.

Klindt, a senior, was in seventh place following his opening attempt, earning a mark of 55.12, and was on his way to a great second run when his ski came off four gates from the bottom and was disqualified.

Pashek timed out in 1:06.36, 24th, in his opening run, but did not finish his second try, and Ethan Martin added a 1:07.88 in his initial attempt, and came out strong out of the start on his final run, but fell on the steeps and lost a ski on his second run, and was disqualified.



“Since George was the alternate, the boys did not capture the three times needed to get a team time and because of this, got sixth place for this race,” coach Klindt said. “This now leaves them tied for third in the league standings. I had great hope to get second place for the boys after their first run, but sometimes these things happen.”

Led by Nash, Hood River Valley four top-7 individuals, which earned them a 5:20.98 and a first-place team outcome.

Sandy (5:36.34), Grant (5:53.15), and Cleveland (6:15.50) made up the rest of the team standings.

The Dalles girls’ team had all four skiers finish both their tries, ending up with a team total of 7:08.68 for fifth place in the final standings.

St. Mary’s Academy had a team time of 5:36.56 to pick up second place, Sandy (6:20.35) was third, and Cleveland (6:38.40) came in fourth place.

Hood River Valley took home another top finish with a 5:16.83, as five skiers notched top-7 times.

Josie Peterson won the individual event with her 1:42.34, Chloe Kurahara scored third place, scoring a 1:47.05, and Erin Sutherland had a 1:47.44 and placed fourth.



Alex Adamek, of St. Mary’s Academy, was second with a 1:43.60.

Petra van Kessel pushed ahead for TD’s best time, taking runs of 1:09.45 and 1:07.56 for a total time of 2:17.01 to score 21st place, out of 35 varsity skiers.

“Petra keeps moving up the standings with her skiing and continues to make big improvements,” coach Klindt said.

Addie Klindt picked up 27th place, turning in times of 1:12.44 and 1:10.19 for a combined 2:22.63, Robin Pashek was 29th after her 2:29.04, improving on her second attempt with a time of 1:13.91.

Rounding out The Dalles was Emma Diede, who tallied a 2:32.51 to end up in 32nd place as an individual.

“The girls captured fifth place for the league and are on their way to qualify for state,” coach Klindt said.

Dufur’s Louis Red Cloud would let up against the rest of the field in his first giant slalom event, finishing with 13th place, with a combined mark of 1:55.95, 10.46 seconds behind the overall leader.

Red Cloud started off in 11th place, following a 57.67, but then tacked on a 58.28 to rack up his final finish.

“Louis has been working on a lot of things to improve his technique and he is finally on the verge of all this hard work paying off,” coach Klindt said.

Cole Kortge, in his first giant slalom, had times of 1:10.92 and 1:10.36 to wind up 25th in the standings with his 2:21.28, less than 20 seconds from top-17 status.

“Cole also is working hard at improving his skills and has shown a lot of progress,” coach Klindt said.

Dufur’s Sydney Reed skied in her first-ever giant slalom and had a 1:14.72 in initial attempt, but then shaved more than two seconds on her second run, timing out in 1:12.02 for a 2:26.74 and 28th place in the girls’ standings.

“I think Sydney was excited to finally get to ski a little faster and will now have the confidence for her next giant slalom,” coach Klindt said.

After posting back-to-back 12th place finishes in two slalom events, South Wasco County’s Matthew Gragg had runs of 58.76 and 59.80 to secure 16th place, ending up with a 1:58.56, which was six seconds from a top-10 placing.

“Matt is a consistently solid skier, no matter what the conditions or how technical the course,” coach Klindt said. “He makes it down with good times and consistent skiing. Matt also is working hard on his technique and soon will be a consistent top-10 skier.”

Up next, the ski teams compete at Ski Bowl starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.