0

Closures and delays for Friday, Feb. 3

As of Friday, February 3, 2017

Hood River Co. Sch. Dist.: Buses on snow routes UPDATE

Lyle Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE

White Salmon Sch. Dist.: Closed

Horizon Christian - Hood River: Closed

Klickitat Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist.: Closed

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)