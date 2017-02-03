No. 2 Sherman takes out Sunnyside Christian

The Sherman Huskies had already faced the state’s top 2A basketball team and lost by two points, and Thursday, they had a chance to square off against Washington’s top 1A program, Sunnyside Christian.

Max Martin scored 20 points and Jacob Justesen chipped in with 17, as the No. 2-ranked Huskies led from start-to-finish in a 71-51 boys’ basketball victory.

Sherman inched ahead in the opening half, using scoring outputs of 13-6 and 17-12 to take a 30-18 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, however, the Huskies landed the knockout blow with a 25-4 outburst, expanding their lead over the Knights to 55-22 after three quarters of play.

With the game all but decided, Sunnyside scored 29 points in the fourth quarter, and wound up with 19 field goals, five 3-pointers, and hit on 8 of 13 free throws.

Kyler Marsh led with 11 points, Lane Marsh added 10, and the duo of Chance Marsh and Justin Faber tallied eight points apiece.

“It was probably our best defensive effort of the season,” said Sherman coach Bill Blevins. “I thought we played fantastic help-side defense and challenged every shot.”

The Huskies totaled 26 field goals, six 3-pointers, and made good on 13 of 18 free throw attempts.

After Martin and Justesen, Isaiah Coles hit for 15 points, Kyle Fields had 10, and both Treve Martin and Maverick Winslow notched four points each.

“Offensively, we attacked the basket well and had great, unselfish ball movement,” Blevins said.

Sherman (15-5 overall, 9-0 league) had its game scheduled for tonight in Maupin re-scheduled for Monday with the girls starting at 6 p.m. and the boys to follow.