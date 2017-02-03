For the Record for Feb. 3

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Friday February 3, 2017
Hospital Admissions
None authorized
Hospital Discharges
Feb. 1: Zachary Sampson of Lyle.
Accidents
There are no crashes to report on this date.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
February 2, 7:15 p.m. – Personnel responded to the 400 block of East 15th Street on a report of a chimney fire. Upon arrival nothing was showing. The home was checked and no problem was found.
Occupant stated his neighbor came over and told him flames and sparks were coming from this chimney and he then put the fire out prior to crew arrival.
Personnel also responded to 10 calls for emergency medical services.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
An identity theft report was taken Thursday morning from the 1800 block of East 14th Street.
A theft report was taken Thursday evening from the 1300 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported her purse was stolen.
Police responded to West 14th and Liberty streets Thursday evening on a report of a downed traffic sign. A report was taken.
Christopher Tanner Cruse, 22, White Salmon, Wash., was arrested early Friday morning near West 10th and Webber streets and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.
Regional Jail
Thea Rochelle Ranney, 28, The Dalles, was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for two counts of second-degree child neglect.
Lottery
Oregon
Thursday, February 2
Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 9-2-5-8; 4 p.m. 2-8-8-6; 7 p.m. 6-6-0-1; 10 p.m. 6-3-8-9
Lucky Lines – 3-5-11-13-17-22-26-30
Washington
Thursday, February 2
Match 4 – 2-7-16-18
Daily Game – 4-6-5
