For the Record for Feb. 3

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday February 3, 2017

Hospital Admissions

None authorized

Hospital Discharges

Feb. 1: Zachary Sampson of Lyle.

Accidents

There are no crashes to report on this date.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

February 2, 7:15 p.m. – Personnel responded to the 400 block of East 15th Street on a report of a chimney fire. Upon arrival nothing was showing. The home was checked and no problem was found.

Occupant stated his neighbor came over and told him flames and sparks were coming from this chimney and he then put the fire out prior to crew arrival.

Personnel also responded to 10 calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

An identity theft report was taken Thursday morning from the 1800 block of East 14th Street.

A theft report was taken Thursday evening from the 1300 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported her purse was stolen.

Police responded to West 14th and Liberty streets Thursday evening on a report of a downed traffic sign. A report was taken.

Christopher Tanner Cruse, 22, White Salmon, Wash., was arrested early Friday morning near West 10th and Webber streets and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Regional Jail

Thea Rochelle Ranney, 28, The Dalles, was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for two counts of second-degree child neglect.

Lottery

Oregon

Thursday, February 2

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 9-2-5-8; 4 p.m. 2-8-8-6; 7 p.m. 6-6-0-1; 10 p.m. 6-3-8-9

Lucky Lines – 3-5-11-13-17-22-26-30

Washington

Thursday, February 2

Match 4 – 2-7-16-18

Daily Game – 4-6-5