Two more solid gold cheer performances

There are eight calendar days left in the cheer careers of Keagan Rice and Abbey Helseth.

The Dalles senior duo called the last remaining practices bittersweet, saying the feeling has yet to sink in.

As of now, they are savoring every moment, sharing the experience with their families, teammates and coaches.

In back-to-back days, at the Cavalier Cheer Invitational on Saturday and the Pacer Invitational Cheer Competition on Sunday, the Riverhawks scored first-place finishes to cap a successful three-event slate in front of the OSAA State Championships set for Feb. 11 in Portland.

After a second-place outcome at state last season, Rice and Helseth are ready to climb over the mountaintop for championship glory.

“Abbey and I have talked a lot about how much this team has grown since last year,” Rice said. “Our cheer experience has had its ups and downs, but we are so happy with how far we’ve come. We know we have what it takes to win and we are more determined than ever to win first place at state.”

Of the three categories, overall routine consisted of formations, routine creativity, motions, voice, cheer, dance, and overall impression.

In tumbling and jumps, the team had to perform standing tumbling difficulty, standing tumbling execution, running tumbling difficulty, running tumbling execution, jump difficulty, jump execution, and synchronization.

Building skills involved stunt difficulty, stunt execution, pyramid difficulty, pyramid execution, toss difficulty, toss execution, and building skills creativity.

Samantha Stanley, a first-team competitive cheer participant, said the team goal was to recreate the feeling from their first win at the Scotsmen Rumble on Jan. 21, which kept the motivation and energy up through a long and tiring weekend.

“I think a key that really helps us is walking into each competition like we have never won,” Stanley said. “We walk on and give it our all every single time and treat the competition as a practice for state.”

On Saturday, The Dalles added several difficult elements into its stunt routine. The team didn’t hit them perfectly, but there were improvements made in some areas, especially the building skills scores, which consists of stunt and basket portions.

When it was all said done, the Riverhawks tallied an overall score of 166 to secure top honors in Clackamas.

After a grueling Saturday performance, TD had to travel another 100 miles to Lake Oswego for the Pacer Invitational Cheer Competition.

The team hit on more stunts this day and struggled in some areas, but still managed to make solid gains in their jumps and tumbling, finishing with a three-event tally of 173.8, placing ahead of Milwaukie and Springfield in the 5A classification.

“I am super proud of my whole team,” said Ella Morgan, a freshman flyer. “We all worked so hard last weekend. We were loud on the cheer and we showed a lot of energy on the mat.”

While the team gets the credit for putting forth a strong, collaborative effort in the throes of competition, coach Kelsey Sugg lauded the effort of freshman Giselle Schwartz, who has shown her versatility on the mat, moving around from base to a flyer front to now as a back base.

The coach added that sophomore Mackenzie Smith, a first-year performer, has stepped up to the forefront as a strong base, and Helseth, who jammed her knee on Saturday, but was medically cleared to perform on Sunday, showed leadership and toughness by fighting through the pain to help The Dalles take home first place.

“Cheerleading is 100 percent a team sport and not just one person can be a leader,” Stanley said. “Keagan and Abbey have given all of us good advice about competing even before we had our routine. When they talk about how close they were to winning state last year, it makes all of us really appreciate how well we are doing and motivates us to win this, not only for us, but for everyone on last year’s team, our coaches and everyone that has been with us every step of the way.”

In a season where preparation was hampered by record snow, school cancellations and everything else, remaining focused and continuing to find ways to put in the proper due diligence whenever an open moment occurred has been a challenge, especially with so many athletes new to the competitive cheer game.

Before the Scotsmen Rumble, Rice said the group grew closer during the tumultuous winter conditions and it has paid dividends in three meets.

“It has been extremely frustrating not being able to compete due to the bad weather, but that is what made us even more excited to show off our routine,” Stanley said. “A lot of us weren’t sure if our team was good or not, compared to other schools, but finally getting out there and competing, especially winning, has been a huge confidence booster.”

Rice said the hard part is done with the team’s routine, but the most important part is that the group hits continues their stunts with great execution.

Putting in a clean routine will add the finishing touches needed to make everything else seamless.

In preparation for state, Sugg said the team is currently working with choreographer Tara Mahoney on practice nights, and that they are fighting and pushing for perfection.

Sugg said that it is go time and if they want it, the cheerleaders need to make every second and minute of practice count.

“For it being my first year in cheer competition, it has been very exciting and thrilling to have won three times in a row, but we can’t get cocky about it,” Smith said. “Instead, we need to stay humble and work even harder to bring home a state title. That has been our goal. I think with a lot of work and teamwork, we can possibly take home a win.”

As she approaches her last hurrah on the mat on Feb. 11 in Portland, Helseth is both humbled and excited for what has been a memorable experience with her cheer teammates.

The countdown to state begins.

“I’m so beyond proud of my team for working so hard, but I'm also so proud of our coaches Andrea (Pena) and Kelsey (Sugg) for not only believing in us, but taking their time to be the wonderful coaches they are,” Helseth said. “This effort we put into our routine shows how much we want to bring home that state title.”