Dufur dropped by Ione

DUFUR – Despite Friday’s 56-39 loss to Ione, the Dufur Lady Rangers are still within reach of a Big Sky Conference district playoff berth.

With one week left in the regular season, Dufur coach Jack Henderson said it was up to the players to keep believing in each other and giving it their best to make those team goals a reality.

“That is pretty much where we are at,” Henderson said. “We didn’t play with a lot of energy tonight and that is disappointing. But, we need to keep going and there is no reason to hang our heads right now, because we are still contention. We just need to come back stronger in every game from here on out.”

In Friday’s matchup, the Cardinals and Rangers battled to a 12-all standstill after one period.

Kayla Bailey scored seven points and senior post Leticia Macias added four to help Dufur to an 11-point second quarter, but Ione totaled 13 for a 25-23 halftime lead.

The Lady Rangers mustered just six second-half field goals, as the Cardinal defense disrupted any flow and continuity, taking control with a 31-16 second-half run.

“We made poor decisions and didn’t make good passes a lot of times,” Henderson said. “We had girls open and we missed them or we would throw wild passes right to the other team and they would take it back down. That was frustrating. That is what hurt us the most tonight.”

Ione tallied 21 field goals, four 3-pointers, and sank 10 of 11 free throws, as Maggie Flynn scored 22 points and Morgan Orem added 14 to lead the way.

Dufur (6-10 overall, 4-6 league) is two games behind Condon-Wheeler for the final district slot, and next faces sixth-place Sherman at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Moro.

“We just need to concentrate on finishing strong,” Henderson said. “We have to become more consistent. We did some good things tonight, but we did not do good things consistently.”