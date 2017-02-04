Letter to the Editor: Real election facts

To the editor:

Bob McCracken is correct in asserting massive election fraud in 2012. Even greater election fraud occurred in 2016. Trump did not “…derive any just power from the consent of the governed.”



Three out of every four eligible voters did not vote for Trump. He lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes. FBI Director Comey (R) interfered in the election three times. The Russians hacked both parties computer systems and released only Democratic information via WikiLeaks.

The Russian propaganda machine had a robust false news campaign against Hillary. Gerrymandering is rampant in conservative states. And 47 state governments conducted voter suppression inhibiting Democratic voters.

The voter turnout in the 2016 presidential election was remarkedly low, hovering at 50 percent. Three states, California, Oregon, and Washington, had 80 percent voter turnout, one and a half times greater than the remaining 47.



These three states vote by mail.

In addition, Oregon has automatic voter registration. Driver’s license data which conforms with the national identification requirements, has everything necessary for voter registration: proof of citizenship, photo, signature, birthdate, and current address. The other states accept driver’s license as voter picture ID. Obtaining the same information via voter registration is abridgement and suppression.

Article 1 section 4(1), Amendment 15, Amendment 19, and Amendment 26 all have language securing a citizen’s right to vote and contain language like “the right to vote shall not be denied or abridged.” Times have changed since the enactment of these measures, but they all indicate a duty of the government to ensure citizens can easily exercise their franchise.

The requirement to travel to a polling station, standing in long lines, or registering with redundant data is an abridgement inhibiting voters.

The fact the three states with mail-in voting processes have turnouts half again as high as the remaining 47 is compelling evidence that archaic voting processes significantly suppress participation in a fundamental right of citizenship.

Oregon verifies every signature on the privacy envelope comparing it digitally with the driver’s license signature.

Obtaining an Oregon Driver’s license requires surrendering a license from another state, thus no multi-state voting. Evidence is no one voted illegally in Oregon. Dead people and aliens did not vote!

Real facts are, 47 states suppressed 130 million votes resulting in a cretin, with no consent of the governed, in the White House. Pirates have seized power in the Congress. Together, they will attempt to stack the Supreme Court.

Terry B. Armentnrout

The Dalles