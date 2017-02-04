Letter to the Editor: Rest in peace, Shirley

To the editor:

Another horrific episode of gun violence in our country — this time it was the airport shootings in Ft Lauderdale, FL. Sadly, I learned that two of the victims were Steve and Shirley Timmons, former residents of The Dalles. Although their hair had gone silver gray, their smiling faces had not changed at all, Shirley’s hairstyle was still the same — and I recognized them instantly!

The first time I met Shirley Timmons was on Nov. 15, 1984 – one week after the voters approved a ballot measure to form the Northern Wasco County Parks & Recreation District. It was the initial meeting of the newly elected board of directors that included Ryan Rooper, Jeff Booren, Cathy Hatfield, Shirley Timmons and me.

We covered numerous topics, including:

• Recreation philosophies and ideas,

• Meeting times and schedules, and

• How to select volunteers to serve on the initial budget committee.

As a new board, we had many issues to deal with, including:

• Negotiations with City of The Dalles to assume the Parks Department properties and programs,

• Building budget philosophies for maintenance and capital improvements,

• Creating policy manuals and writing by-laws.

• Deciding what to do with the original bathhouse that was falling apart.

Sometime the meetings lasted for hours, but we managed to get the job done with spirited conversations and no arguments! During my term on the board (1984-87), it was truly a pleasure to work with Shirley — she had a good sense of humor, was fiscally responsible, attentive to detail, and very dedicated in her commitment of volunteer service for all the citizens of the district.

Shirley Timmons was an important part of this community’s history. I appreciate having the opportunity to know and serve with her.

Sincerest sympathies and continuing prayers for the Timmons family, and all who were victims on that horrific day. Rest in peace Shirley!

Harriet Lewis

The Dalles