Closures and delays for Wednesday, Feb. 7

As of Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Columbia Gorge Community College: Both campuses of Columbia Gorge Community College will close at noon today.

Sherman Co. Sch. Dist.: Early Dismissal. Busses depart at 1:20 pm. All after school activities have been canceled.

Games are cancelled at Horizon Christian, Hood River.

White Salmon Sch. Dist.: All afternoon and evening parent/teacher conferences are canceled today.

Hood River Co. Sch. Dist.: Early release, all aft/eve activities canceled, Buses on snow routes. 2 hours early release

