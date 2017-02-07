Closures and delays for Wednesday, Feb. 7

Columbia Gorge Community College: Both campuses of Columbia Gorge Community College will close at noon today.
Sherman Co. Sch. Dist.: Early Dismissal. Busses depart at 1:20 pm. All after school activities have been canceled.
Games are cancelled at Horizon Christian, Hood River.
White Salmon Sch. Dist.: All afternoon and evening parent/teacher conferences are canceled today.
Hood River Co. Sch. Dist.: Early release, all aft/eve activities canceled, Buses on snow routes. 2 hours early release
