Crosstalk: Should Trump’s refugee pause stand?

President Trump's temporary travel ban on residents of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — all Muslim-majority nations – created confusion and distress at the nation's airports as customs officials strove to interpret the broad executive order.
That chaos and confusion wasn't constrained only to airports, either. In the immediate aftermath, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida told reporters the GOP leadership learned about the order the same way most American's did: from the reports of journalists.
"There's not a lot of answers as of today. In fact my staff was told the State Department as of today was ordered not to talk to Congress about this issue," said Rubio. "That cannot be a permanent position, we expect answers here fairly soon."
Although many protested the order, Trump supporters in general were supportive and House Speaker Paul Ryan told the GOP that the "rollout was a little bumpy, been a few potholes in the road but the actual policy he agreed with," according to Rep. Phil Roe, R-Tenn., via the Associated Press.
Rep. Dennis Ross, R-Fla., said Ryan stressed that the order is similar to legislation Republicans have backed in the past.
Others were not so sanguine. Many veterans said they feel betrayed by the order, which also suspends the admission of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days and all Syrian refugees indefinitely. "This administration just made me a liar in a very significant way, and I'm not willing to accept this," said Iraq and Afghanistan combat veteran Michael Breen, president and CEO of the Truman National Security Project, a Washington-based nonprofit think tank.
The Pentagon is compiling the names of Iraqis who have supported U.S. and coalition personnel to help exempt them from the 90-day immigration ban.
In response to criticism of the “bumpy rollout,” Trump said in a White House statement: "My policy is similar to what President (Barack) Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months."
Not true. According to State Department data, 9,388 Iraqi refugees were admitted to the United States during the 2011 budget year.
The data also show that Iraqi refugees were admitted every month during the 2011 calendar year, according to an Associated Press fact-checking report.
The Obama administration did slow — but did not halt -— processing for Iraqi nationals after two Iraqi nationals were arrested on terrorism-related charges.
While President Trump claims that the ban was based on security concerns, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani recently told Fox News that Trump had asked him to create a plan for a Muslim ban that would meet legal tests.
True, Giuliani said he ultimately made recommendations that focused on security and what countries posed security threats, but the ban is at best poorly thought out and at worst a violation of American law regarding freedom of religion.
Which is why Judge James L. Robart of Seattle issued a temporary injunction halting the executive order.
Robart's ruling did not sit well with the president, who on Twitter called Robart a "so-called judge" and the ruling "ridiculous."
The president later claimed the decision meant "anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S."
Again, not true: It takes years for citizens of these countries to go through the vetting needed to receive a visa, and having a visa does not guarantee entry.
Incidentally, Robart was appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush in 2004, and is a conservative judge in that he seeks to rule according to the law, not his interpretation of the law.
I personally feel much better knowing that these sweeping decrees, poorly executed and with such long-reaching impacts, will now be subject to a thorough, open review.
So here we stand. Although we may not be united, it appears our constitution, with its system of checks and balances, is working as it should be.
— Mark Gibson
Although liberals and the left-leaning media have gone into hysterics over President Donald Trump’s temporary pause on refugee resettlement, his actions are not without precedent.
Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama each used executive authority six times to ban the entry of certain classes of immigrants.
Presidents are given power for these orders under Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952, which states: “Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.”
Where was the public outcry in July 2011 when Obama enacted this power to bar entry of “anyone under a United Nations travel ban; anyone who violates any of 29 executive orders regarding transactions with terrorists, those who undermine the democratic process in specific countries, or transnational criminal organizations.”
There were also no protesters in the streets in 2012 when Obama barred the entry of anyone assisting in human right abuses by or on behalf of Iran and Syria, among other conditions.
While I’m doing a little fact-checking here, Trump’s capping of refugees at 50,000 per year is a number set by President George. W. Bush and followed by Obama until 2016, when he more than doubled the numbers.
Make no mistake about it, the protests mounted by Democrats— and legal ruling by Judge James L. Robart of Seattle — have all been orchestrated to delegitimize Trump and stir up public dissent.
Robart struck down Trump’s order on the grounds that there was no “rational basis” for it. Is he in a better position to decide than a president who gets national security briefings?
The truth behind this pusback is that our new president’s “America First” priority does not fit the globalist vision of leftists that is based upon utopianism and not reality.
Trump ran a campaign of “extreme vetting” and he won. His stance is supported by the majority of Americans in several new national polls (60 percent in Rasmussen Reports) because it makes sense.
It is in our nation’s best interests to revamp refugee and immigration programs to keep Islamic extremists from crossing our borders. And to make sure that aliens who commit criminal offenses are promptly sent back home and can’t return.
It is also fitting that Trump give priority in refugee processing to Christians (the predominant religion in the U.S.) who are fleeing Muslim-dominated countries where they are being put to death.
The left is especially apoplectic over Trump’s order that temporarily suspends all immigration from seven countries that pose a significant terrorism threat.
The three-month ban is on Muslim-majority countries already identified by Obama and Congress as terrorist havens.
Under Trump’s rules, Muslim terrorists who want to wage jihad on American soil and slaughter “infidels” will not find a welcome mat here.
Misogynist males who treat their wives and daughters like property and perform “honor killings” on women who exhibit an independent spirit will not find an open door.
Trump is calling for Homeland Security and State Department officials, along with the director of National Intelligence, to review what information the government needs to fully vet would-be visitors and come up with a list of countries that don’t provide it.
These countries will be given 60 days to provide that information or their citizens will be barred from entry into the U.S.
Trump is finally implementing recommendations made 13 years ago by the 9/11 National Commission on Terrorist Attacks. He is taking his protection role seriously.
— RaeLynn Ricarte
