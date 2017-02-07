Crosstalk: Should Trump’s refugee pause stand?

President Trump's temporary travel ban on residents of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — all Muslim-majority nations – created confusion and distress at the nation's airports as customs officials strove to interpret the broad executive order.

That chaos and confusion wasn't constrained only to airports, either. In the immediate aftermath, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida told reporters the GOP leadership learned about the order the same way most American's did: from the reports of journalists.

"There's not a lot of answers as of today. In fact my staff was told the State Department as of today was ordered not to talk to Congress about this issue," said Rubio. "That cannot be a permanent position, we expect answers here fairly soon."

Although many protested the order, Trump supporters in general were supportive and House Speaker Paul Ryan told the GOP that the "rollout was a little bumpy, been a few potholes in the road but the actual policy he agreed with," according to Rep. Phil Roe, R-Tenn., via the Associated Press.

Rep. Dennis Ross, R-Fla., said Ryan stressed that the order is similar to legislation Republicans have backed in the past.

Others were not so sanguine. Many veterans said they feel betrayed by the order, which also suspends the admission of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days and all Syrian refugees indefinitely. "This administration just made me a liar in a very significant way, and I'm not willing to accept this," said Iraq and Afghanistan combat veteran Michael Breen, president and CEO of the Truman National Security Project, a Washington-based nonprofit think tank.

The Pentagon is compiling the names of Iraqis who have supported U.S. and coalition personnel to help exempt them from the 90-day immigration ban.

In response to criticism of the “bumpy rollout,” Trump said in a White House statement: "My policy is similar to what President (Barack) Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months."

Not true. According to State Department data, 9,388 Iraqi refugees were admitted to the United States during the 2011 budget year.

The data also show that Iraqi refugees were admitted every month during the 2011 calendar year, according to an Associated Press fact-checking report.

The Obama administration did slow — but did not halt -— processing for Iraqi nationals after two Iraqi nationals were arrested on terrorism-related charges.

While President Trump claims that the ban was based on security concerns, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani recently told Fox News that Trump had asked him to create a plan for a Muslim ban that would meet legal tests.

True, Giuliani said he ultimately made recommendations that focused on security and what countries posed security threats, but the ban is at best poorly thought out and at worst a violation of American law regarding freedom of religion.

Which is why Judge James L. Robart of Seattle issued a temporary injunction halting the executive order.

Robart's ruling did not sit well with the president, who on Twitter called Robart a "so-called judge" and the ruling "ridiculous."

The president later claimed the decision meant "anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S."

Again, not true: It takes years for citizens of these countries to go through the vetting needed to receive a visa, and having a visa does not guarantee entry.

Incidentally, Robart was appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush in 2004, and is a conservative judge in that he seeks to rule according to the law, not his interpretation of the law.

I personally feel much better knowing that these sweeping decrees, poorly executed and with such long-reaching impacts, will now be subject to a thorough, open review.

So here we stand. Although we may not be united, it appears our constitution, with its system of checks and balances, is working as it should be.

— Mark Gibson