Hermiston drops TD boys by 15

Dakota Murr, Eric Flores and Josh Nisbet each hit double figures, but The Dalles could not contain Hermiston in the second half, as Xavier Rambo, Chance Flores and the No. 10 Bulldogs broke open a one-point halftime lead with a 42-28 second-half run to capture a 77-62 Columbia River Conference triumph Monday night in Hermiston.

Through the opening period, the Riverhawks took a 19-18 lead, but then Hermiston battled back for a 17-15 spurt in the second quarter to inch ahead 35-34 at the half.

The Bulldogs (13-5 overall, 3-1 league) increased their lead to 58-48 after three quarters, and kept TD at bay in the final period with a 19-14 output.

Rambo led with 22 points, Flores had 17, Jordan Ramirez notched 12, and Kody Moss dropped nine points for Hermiston, who sank seven 3-pointers and went 10 of 22 from the free throw line.

Coming off a 17-point effort last Wednesday in a 47-46-37 road win at Mac-Hi, Murr rattled off a game-high 25 points, Flores chipped in 17, Nisbet had 10 and Johnny Miller wound up with five points.

The Riverhawks converted on 14 of 17 from the line, and made good on four 3-pointers.

TD (3-12, 0-4) travels to No. 13 Pendleton (8-4, 3-0) for another league game at 7 p.m. tonight.