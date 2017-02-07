Horizon girls cruise past Dufur

Paulina Finn and Kaitlin Wenz each posted double-doubles, and the Horizon Christian Hawks continued their magical Big Sky Conference run with a 74-47 victory over the Dufur Rangers Monday in Hood River.

Horizon took an early 20-13 lead through one quarter, and added a 12-11 second-quarter output to make it a 32-24 halftime edge.

“Our press was the deciding factor,” said Horizon coach Brian Stevens. “In the first half, we forced 24 turnovers and scored 21 points out of those turnovers.”

Out in front by eight points to start the third quarter, Finn spearheaded the Hawk charge with 12 points and Wenz tacked on six more to finish a 24-13 third-quarter run to extend the lead to 56-37 with one quarter left to play.

Chloe Beeson and Alexus Outlaw scored three points apiece, and both Mikayla Kelly and Maddy Smith had two points in the fourth quarter, but Horizon kept its distance with eight field goals for an 18-10 run to finish off action.

Finn led all scorers with 25 points and she added 13 rebounds, eight steals, five assists and two blocked shots, as the Hawks totaled 33 field goals and shot 5 of 9 from the line.

Also for Horizon (16-5 overall, 10-1 league), Haley Becnel notched 17 points, Wenz followed up with 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven steals, and Alexis Ruiz topped out with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.

The Rangers (6-11, 4-7) dropped 19 field goals, six 3-pointers, and converted 7 of 13 free throws.

Outlaw had 17 points, but was held without a second-half field goal, and Beeson, in her first game back from injury, notched 11 points.

Kelly had eight points, Leticia Macias added six and Sydnee Byers and Smith finished with two points apiece.