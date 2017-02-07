Justesen and Martin lead No. 2 Sherman over SWC

The No. 2-ranked Sherman Huskies won their third straight game, a 67-39 triumph Monday in Maupin, over South Wasco County to remain atop the Big Sky Conference boys’ basketball standings.

Sherman jumped out to an 18-7 lead through one quarter of play, but the Redside defense forced several turnovers and dominated the inside to storm back for a 15-9 run to get to within a 37-22 halftime deficit.

Staked to a 15-point cushion to start the second half, the Huskies then found their groove and finished the game with runs of 22-7 and 18-10.

“In the third quarter, we used a trapping defense to create some steals and prevent the Redsides from working the ball down low and taking advantage of their size,” said Sherman coach Bill Blevins. “We worked much harder in the second half and our effort was rewarded.”

Jacob Justesen and Max Martin combined for six 3-pointers, four by Justesen, to lead the Huskies with 18 points apiece.

Isaiah Coles checked in with 10, Treve Martin added seven and the duo of Kyle Fields and Maverick Winslow tallied six points each, as Sherman hit for 29 field goals, seven 3-pointers, and made good on 2 of 5 free throws.

Haven Stephenson led the Redsides with 10 points, Nick Ward sank three 3-pointers for nine points, Ty Herlocker also had nine points and Dawson Herlocker scored six points.

Sherman (17-5 overall, 11-0 league) is at Arlington for a 7:30 p.m. tip on Friday.

SWC (7-11, 4-7) can secure a district berth if they can defeat Horizon (12-10, 5-6) in a league game at 7:30 p.m. tonight in Hood River.

On Jan. 24, the Redsides beat the Hawks, 54-37.

In other 1A games played Saturday, Max Martin posted 20 points and the Sherman Huskies jumped out to a 624 halftime lead in an 82-9 home victory over Mitchell-Spray.

Treve Martin added 15 points, Fields had 12 and Keenan Coles went off for 10 points.

Mitchell-Spray managed just three field goals, one in the first half.

Also on Saturday, the South Wasco County Redsides kept their playoff hopes alive with a 66-58 win over Condon-Wheeler.

Ty Herlocker totaled 28 points and had 10 rebounds, Stephenson added 14 points and eight boards, and Ward finished with 19 points, three assists and two rebounds, as the team made 24 of 43 shots.