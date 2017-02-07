Lady Redsides pick up huge home win over Sherman

Jada Myers scored 15 points, Ana Popchock added nine and the South Wasco County Redsides clinched their 10th win of the season, 52-44, over the Sherman Huskies in a Big Sky girls’ hoops matchup played Monday in Maupin.

“Us girls had a slow first half, but we soon kicked it into high gear come the second,” said SWC’s Kiana Moody. “Everyone knew what their position on the court was and we all worked together well. We all helped each other keep our heads up high when we were discouraged and it paid off. We’re all figuring out what it means to really be a team.”

In a game that featured 42 fouls and 63 free throw attempts, the Lady Redsides led 10-7 after one quarter, but Sherman used nine points from Emily Hill, and three points each by Kiersten Casper and Desiree Winslow to cap a 15-12 spurt to even the score at 22-all at the break.

South Wasco County ended up taking control in the third quarter, as Myers sank three field goals, and Popchock, Lindsey Hull, Madisen Davis and Abby Birman chipped in a basket apiece for a 14-8 run to make it a 36-30 advantage entering the final quarter.

SWC outscored Sherman 16-14 in the fourth, but shot 7 of 19 from the line, while the Huskies went 4 for 13.

After Myers and Popchock, Birman and Allie Noland tallied seven points each, and Hull and Davis went for four points, as the Redsides (10-8 overall, 7-4 league) ended up with 19 field goals, two 3-pointers, and made 12 of 33 free throws.

“I was happy to see the girls come out strong in the third quarter and play with a tremendous amount of energy for the entire second half,” said SWC coach Lynn Cowdrey.

Hill had 12 points, Casper picked up 10, Sammie Lepinski added nine and both Winslow and Jaelyn Justesen finished with six points for the Huskies, who made 14 field goals, two 3-pointers, and hit on 14 of 30 free throw attempts.