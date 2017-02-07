Letter to the Editor: Daunting dare

To the editor:

Since this area is primarily liberal, a “friend” has dared me to walk through town while inside a suit of armor with a sign that states: “Let’s support our new president.” Although I’ll be paid $3 dollars if I accept his challenge, I’m somewhat wary of trying to wade through what might be a rather hostile crowd. I mean, how far will be get before I’m tipped over? And will there even be as many as two conservatives present to lift me back up again? Chances are slim. I guess what I’m trying to say is that I don’t want people looking down on me.

Bill Davis

Hood River