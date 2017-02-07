No. 10 Dufur beats up Horizon

Connor Uhalde rattled off 29 points, Bailey Keever picked up 14 and the No. 10-ranked Dufur Rangers won their ninth consecutive league matchup, 69-55, over Horizon Christian in a 1A Big Sky Conference battle in Hood River.

“We got off to a good start and were able, for the most part, to keep the momentum for the rest of the game,” said Dufur head coach Ron Townsend. “This was a good win for us on the road, as we come down the stretch.”

Part of that good start was due to the pressure defense that allowed the Rangers to move ahead by a 27-9 score through the opening quarter of play.

Horizon Christian rebounded in the second period, using a 20-14 spurt to creep to a 41-29 halftime deficit.

Both offenses slowed down in the second half, with the Rangers posting identical 14-13 outbursts in the final 16 minutes to grab the win.

Curtis Crawford and Ethan Wetherbee each tallied eight points apiece, Kolbe Bales checked in with six points, and Tabor McLaughlin had four points.

For Horizon Christian (12-10 overall, 5-6 league), Ian Walker ended the game with 20 points, Derek Johnston had 17, and Quinn Roetcisoender notched 12 points.

Dufur (15-2, 10-1) is in Moro tonight for a game against Sherman. Over the weekend, the Rangers are at Fossil against Condon-Wheeler on Friday and at Arlington Saturday.