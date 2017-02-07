For the Record for Jan. 7

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday February 7, 2017

Hospital Admissions

February 3 — Thomas G. Dunbar, The Dalles.

February 4 — James E. Morris, Arlington. Beverly E. Loomis, The Dalles. Ceja J. Rodriguez, The Dalles.

February 6: Allen. M. Teel of Carson; Douglas F. Trent of The Dalles

Hospital Dismissals

February 4 — Thmas G. Dunbar, The Dalles. Joyce R. Settles, The Dalles; Ceja J. Rodriguez, The Dalles.

Fire

MCF&R

February 5, 8:32 a.m. – Personnel from Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue responded to the 100 block of west 13th Street on a report of a smoke detector alarm. No problem was found upon arrival. A smoke detector was left outside after a recent fire. The alarm was sounding outside where there was no problem present. The detector was put out of service.

February 6, 7:53 p.m. – Personnel responded to the 2800 block of East 10th Street on a smell of gas in the area. During a walkaround of the building gas could be smelled near the meter. The gas company relieved the fire crew to fix the issue.

Personnel also responded to 16 calls for emergency medical services on Friday, six on Saturday, three on Sunday and four on Monday.

Accidents

The Dalles City

February 3, 12:08 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Jefferson and East Scenic streets. A report was taken as there was damage to property.

February 5, 1:33 p.m. – Single vehicle, unknown injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 83. Vehicle appeared to have spun out of control and crashed. No one was around the vehicle upon arrival. The vehicle was towed and a report was taken.

February 6, 9:08 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 19th and Dry Hollow streets. Officer assisted with information exchange.

Wasco County

February 3, 12:43 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Mosier. One driver was cited for failure to register a vehicle. A report was taken.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the high school Friday morning after staff advised a juvenile student came into the school with drug paraphernalia. The juvenile was cited for possession of marijuana and a report was taken.

Police responded to the high school Friday morning after staff advised another juvenile student was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The juvenile was cited and released to a parent. A report was taken.

An identity theft report was taken Friday morning from the 400 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported someone attempted to use her identity to file taxes.

A lost property report was taken Friday afternoon from the 1200 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported losing a bag with money in it.

A found property report was taken Friday evening from the 1000 block of Clark Street after a caller found a bicycle. The bike was impounded.

Kenneth Manuel Barajas, 36, Parkdale, was arrested early Saturday morning on a warrant for failure to appear.

A theft report was taken Saturday morning from the 3800 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported she sent money to Oklahoma and realized it was as scam.

A burglary report was taken Saturday morning from the 1700 block of East 9th Street after a victim reported someone entered her home and stole some money.

Joseph Michael Smith, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the 1700 block of West 6th Street and is accused of parole violation and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Dennis Wayne Ladoux, 61, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening near West 10th and Trevitt streets and is accused of two counts of aggravated harassment, third-degree robbery, interference with a police officer, third-degree theft, harassment and probation violation.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Saturday evening after a victim reported his phone was stolen. The suspect was located and the phone was returned. No charges were pursued; an informational report was taken.

An inmate was served with a municipal court warrant early Sunday morning at the regional jail. A report was taken.

Amy Diane Ellis, 43, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 83 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Ivan Gilbert Brasuell, 57, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening during a traffic stop near West 6th and Walnut streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Jacob Lee Cheadle, 20, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

Rebekah Ann Postema, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of West 7th Street on two warrants for second-degree failure to appear.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Monday afternoon. The victim later found the vehicle in the 700 block of East 2nd Street and it was determined the vehicle was misplaced and not stolen.

Michael Lee Goforth, 55, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 200 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

James A. Mansanarez, 51, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening near West 6th and Chenowith Loop streets and is accused of violation of a restraining order.

Police responded to the 1200 block of East 9th Street Monday evening after a caller reported her juvenile daughter made threats to her husband. The juvenile was cited for second-degree criminal mischief and released to her mother.

Wasco County

An informational report was taken Friday morning from the 1000 block of Starlight Street after a caller reported a dog was struck by a car.

A burglary report was taken Friday afternoon near Viewpoint Road after a victim reported her motorhome was broken into.

Chelsy Rae Allen, 43, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop on East 11th and Dry Hollow streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Joel Eric Evans, 53, Tygh Valley, was arrested Sunday evening on Highway 197 near milepost 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kathleen Harlan Dewey, 63, Tygh Valley, was arrested Sunday evening during a traffic stop in Tygh Valley and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

James Christian Rush, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 2400 block of East 10th Street and is accused of probation violation.

Regional Jail

Syndey West Stradley, 31, The Dalles, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for harassment.

Lottery

Oregon

Friday, February 3

Mega Millions – 3-6-29-30-64; Mega: 3; Multiplier: 5

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 1-8-7-7; 4 p.m. 5-9-3-6; 7 p.m. 9-4-0-5; 10 p.m. 9-9-5-1

Lucky Lines – 4-6-11-15-20-23-27-32

Saturday, February 4

Powerball – 6-13-16-17-52; Powerball: 25; Multiplier: 3

Megabucks – 12-15-37-38-40-46

Win for Life – 33-58-62-66

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 7-9-9-3; 4 p.m. 2-4-9-2; 7 p.m. 4-7-2-9; 10 p.m. 5-8-7-6

Lucky Lines – 2-8-12-15-17-22-27-29

Sunday, February 5

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 1-9-7-2; 4 p.m. 0-6-4-5; 7 p.m. 8-1-3-2; 10 p.m. 1-2-2-9

Lucky Lines – 4-6-11-15-18-23-25-30

Monday, February 6

Megabucks – 7-12-14-18-21-45

Win for Life – 39-43-54

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 5-1-3-0; 4 p.m. 3-7-0-0; 7 p.m. 7-2-9-4; 10 p.m. 8-0-7-6

Lucky Lines – 2-8-9-13-20-24-25-30

Washington

Friday, February 3

Match 4 – 8-17-18-24

Daily Game – 5-7-1

Saturday, February 4

Lotto – 6-7-12-16-30-46

Hit 5 – 8-14-16-20-32

Match 4 – 2-9-13-19

Daily Game – 0-9-7

Sunday, February 5

Match 4 – 1-10-12-13

Daily Game – 7-7-2

Monday, February 6

Lotto – 14-24-33-43-46-49

Hit 5 – 12-18-22-29-37

Match 4 – 11-13-15-19

Daily Game – 9-7-8