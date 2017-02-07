TD misfires in its home loss to Hermiston

With an opportunity to sneak into second place in the Columbia River Conference, The Dalles girls’ basketball team led by a 15-13 margin through one quarter of play, but the Hermiston Lady Bulldogs went on a 39-24 run over the final three quarters of play to lock down a 52-39 victory in The Dalles.

Still without the services of injured guard Iliana Telles, the Riverhawks were led by senior point guard Kailin Hoylman, who scored 18 points, including seven in the first quarter of play.

Karen Jesch added eight points, Jodi Thomasian had six and Brook McCall was held to four points, none in the fourth quarter.

“It is very difficult to compete against Hermiston without all of our players,” said TD coach Craig Compton. “The girls played hard, but just not did not get the job done.”

Hermiston reclaimed its lead for good in the second quarter, as Maddy Juul scored five of her team’s 14 points to make it a 27-20 halftime lead.

Juul then tacked on six third-quarter points, and four other players notched field goals, extending the Bulldog lead to 42-31 after three quarters.

In the final period, Jesch scored two baskets, and Hoylman tallied a field goal and a pair of free throws for TD’s only scoring.

Kynzee Padilla hit for four points, and Rileigh Andreason added six to lead Hermiston to a 10-8 fourth-quarter output to seal the game.

The Bulldogs (9-9 overall, 3-1 league) totaled 20 field goals, one 3-pointer, and shot 11 of 18 from the line, with Juul leading the way with 13 points.

Jazlyn Romero had 10 points, both Padilla and Andreason finished with eight each and Hayden Meyers tallied four points.

“We struggled a little bit in the second half with defense,” Compton said. “They shot 11 out of 13 in the second half, so we need to play better defense.”

The Dalles (6-8, 1-3) hosts No. 13-ranked Pendleton at 7 p.m. tonight. At 7 p.m. Friday, the Riverhawks host Hood River Valley.