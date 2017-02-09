Mother Nature forcing teams to scramble

As the snow keeps falling at a record pace, several high school sports have had practices and games rescheduled or canceled, leaving players and coaches frustrated and administrators scrambling to move games around in an effort to complete the winter slate.

In his 20 years as a coach and four years as a player, South Wasco County athletic director Jim Hull said his boys’ basketball team has lost close to 20 practice days, canceled two games and re-scheduled at least seven games since Dec. 10.

This week, South Wasco County, in contention for a district playoff spot, will play three games in three nights with road games in Hood River, a home date Friday against Ione on Friday, and a road finale in Mitchell on Saturday.

The last time anything like this happened for his program was in the 2003-2004 season, where the Redsides had to play five or six games in eight days.

Under normal circumstances, tight schedules can be a benefit for veteran-laden teams, but Hull lost a handful of seniors from last year, and has broken in a new backcourt.

“It is a disruption to building team chemistry and continuity,” Hull said. “There is little or no practice time to watch film or work on their games.”

The Dalles has more than doubled the old, 38-year-old record for continuous days of snow on the ground, 29 straight days, set in 1979, and as of Wednesday, the Greater Columbia Gorge area is reaching Day 63 of this new record, and another winter storm is expected to dump two to five more inches of snow in the gorge, said Robert Cramp, a meteorologist with the Pendleton office of the National Weather Service.

The Dalles boys’ basketball coach and former Dufur High School athlete, Nathan Morris, thinks that about half to three quarters of schools across the state have been affected, but to varying degrees.

At the 5A level, the Eugene area and other schools in the Willamette Valley, south of Portland, have been affected to a lesser degree.

But at the 1A-through-4A level, Morris said that the impact has probably been the most diverse, as schools on the coast have had very little impact, and other schools have had to re-schedule or cancel half of their games.

The Dalles High School has lost between 15-20 practices and canceled eight games so far and some other games have been shuffled around.

Earlier in January, Morris said he was unable to work with his team for six calendar days.

“Our biggest focus has been on improving every day this year,” Morris said. “It is quite difficult to improve when your gym time is so inconsistent. We are also trying to play at a very fast pace; a fast pace requires athletes to be in great shape, which is difficult to do if you can’t get in the gym.”

Some teams have already started league play and those are the teams that will have the greatest struggle moving forward, and Morris questioned whether they are going to be as equally prepared for their games when they play those teams at a later date.

Tuesday, the Dufur boys’ basketball team was supposed to play in Moro against the No. 1-ranked Sherman Huskies, with first place in the Big Sky Conference and a top district seed up for grabs.

That matchup has been rescheduled twice, with games set for 6 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

So, the big question is how those players and teams will be affected?

“I don’t know how exactly that will play out in the state tournaments, but I have to think that is going to have some impact on teams being prepared,” Morris said. “When you are trying to compete for a state championship, there is very little margin for error and very small differences in teams that win it all and those that don’t.”

The Dalles athletic director Mike Somnis deals with more than just basketball at the 5A level, so he is feverishly working the phones, trying to organize skiing events, swim meets, wrestling tournaments and cheer competitions in a timely manner.

In his eight and a half years as a gorge resident, Somnis has never seen weather issues hampering games and schedules to this extent.

His focus is squarely on ensuring that his student-athletes are not put in any dangerous situations.

“Our No. 1 job is the safety of our student athletes and making sure they are not on the roads in hazardous conditions,” Somnis said. “We are trying our best to reschedule contests that have been canceled, but sometimes are not able to if both schools involved do not have an open date available, especially with league schedules already upon us.”

As a first-year coach of the boys’ basketball program, Ron Townsend said the constant changes have made it difficult to develop his team in the way he would like, especially in terms of installing his philosophy and teaching in a manner to meet program goals.

Weather aside, the Rangers are currently a No. 2 seed entering district playoff action, ranked 10th in the 1A division and have won 15 of their last 16 games, including nine in a row.

“All anyone can expect is for the kids to play hard and do the best they can,” Townsend said. “The most difficult thing for everyone is probably the uncertainty of what is going to happen day-to-day. It is almost impossible to make plans, as things are changing by the hour, not just by the day.”

While the long stretch of days of snow on the ground is a record breaker, it is still nowhere close to the most snowfall of 85.5 inches, set in 1949.

So far this winter, 53 inches of snow have been recorded, or four feet, five inches.

Cramp said Wednesday’s winter storm warning starts with snow and ends with freezing rain, with a predicted ice accumulation of 1/10 inch.

The good news is after that, the temperature should warm into the 40s for highs, through next Tuesday, he said.

Elements from a story written by Neita Cecil were used in this story.