ODFW headed to Portland

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife invites attendees at the Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show to stop by its booth in Hall B by the kid’s trout pond at the Portland Expo Center this week, ending Feb. 12.

Attendees can buy licenses or tags, view online hunting and fish stocking maps and other ODFW web resources.

They can also pick up informational materials on how to fish, hunt, clam and crab, or just talk with ODFW staff about fish and wildlife issues.

There are other events open to the public, free with a paid admission:

• The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commissioners are hosting a reception, Thursday, Feb. 9, 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Green Room.

Meet Commissioners Bob Webber (District 4), Jim Bittle (District 2), Greg Wolley (District 3), and Bruce Buckmaster (District 1), Holly Akenson (Eastern Oregon), plus ODFW Director Curt Melcher and other staff.

This is a great opportunity to meet Commission members and share thoughts on fish and wildlife issues.

• Crabbing and Clamming seminars, Saturday Feb. 11, 3:30 p.m., in the Blue Theater.

ODFW shellfish biologists will talk about where, when and how to harvest crabs and clams.

• Understanding the Controlled Hunts Process, Sunday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m., in the Green Theater. ODFW staff will provide tips on how to take full advantage of Oregon’s big game hunting opportunities.

Troopers from the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Division will also be at the show to answer hunters’ and anglers’ questions about regulations and a variety of enforcement issues. “We hope everyone will stop by the ODFW booth while at the show,” said Rick Hargrave, ODFW Information and Education Administrator.

“The ODFW fish and wildlife biologists and staff enjoy meeting hunters, anglers and outdoor enthusiasts, and talking about the many fishing, hunting and shellfishing opportunities in Oregon.”

Call Hargrave at 503-947-6020 for more information.