For the Record for Feb. 8

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday February 8, 2017

Accidents

Wasco County

February 7, 11:45 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, State and Wits End roads. A report was taken.

Fire

MCF&R

February 7, 9:43 p.m. – Personnel from Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue responded to the 1500 block of East 18th Street on a report of a radon detector activation. No smoke or fire was visible upon arrival.

It was determined that there was no source of gas in the home and that the alarm was faulty.

Personnel also responded to six calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Animal control responded to the 2000 block of West 9th Street Tuesday afternoon after a caller reported a dog running the road. The dog was let back in its yard and there was no owners present. A report was taken.

Bobbi Rae Denley, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening in the 1000 block of Heritage Loop on an out of state warrant.

James Wesley Bayes, 55, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street on a warrant for failure to appear.

Sergio Barajas, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening during a traffic stop in the 600 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Wasco County

An informational report was taken early Wednesday morning from the 2200 block of Dry Hollow Road. No further information regarding the incident was available.

Regional Jail

Kenneth Emmet Gibbons, 77, Roseburg, was booked and released Tuesday on a court commitment for a wildlife offense.

Lottery

Oregon

Tuesday, February 7

Mega Millions – 23-28-37-56-71; Mega: 12; Megaplier: 5

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 1-6-3-1; 4 p.m. 5-1-1-1; 7 p.m. 4-1-7-5; 10 p.m. 6-3-6-9

Lucky Lines – 2-8-12-13-20-21-25-30

Washington

Tuesday, February 7

Match 4 – 7-13-15-19

Daily Game – 5-5-0