Letter to the Editor: Winter woes

To the editor:

I don’t know who “RR” is (Winter wonderland overrated editorial on Jan. 15), but you sound like so many of these recent transplants who have no appreciation for the conditions here.

They think a light dusting of snow for the holidays should be enough, then it should be gone! This winter wonderland of which you have tired so quickly ensures that our watersheds and aquifers are refilling, making sure everything will be nice and pretty and green this spring and summer — or would you prefer brown and blazing?

The Columbia River froze over solid enough to drive cars across at least twice in my father’s lifetime. I hope to see that at least once in mine.

Truly, there is nothing more beautiful than the gorge in winter’s frozen splendor, waterfalls statuesquely halted in their descent. Ironically, not many get to witness this wintery spectacle as the highways are usually shut down.

Perhaps the only sight which might surpass such magnificence is the line of moving vans heading back to California because “nobody told us it was like this!”

Joseph Manly

White Salmon