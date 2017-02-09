For the Record for Feb. 9

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday February 9, 2017

Hospital Dismissals

February 8 — Douglas Trent, The Dalles.

Accidents

The Dalles

Feb. 8, 9:46 a.m. – Two-vehicle, non-injury crash at Garrison and Scenic. One driver was cited for driving while suspended. Information exchanged.

Feb. 8, 9:58 a.m. – A vehicle hit a parked car at 14th and Lincoln. Information left at the residence.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

No information provided.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 300 block of Grant Circle reported Wednesday morning a vehicle was blocking for the last eight days and neither plow nor garbage truck nor herself can get by the vehicle. An officer found the vehicle wasn’t blocking, and it appeared other vehicles could still get through. The tire was marked.

A caller reported the stop sign at east 15th and Nevada was knocked down Wednesday morning. An officer was able to get the sign upright.

A caller reported suspected drug activity in a car parked at Second and Court Wednesday afternoon. An officer checked and found no evidence of drug use.

A caller reported kids were building a snowman in the middle of the onramp just west of West Second and Webber. Officers were unable to locate anything.

A caller in the 1200 block of West Eighth Street reported Wednesday afternoon she allowed two homeless people to stay the night Jan. 14, then found them a place to stay in Hood River. Three days later, they were back, and when they were there the first time, they stole a black garbage bag full of her clothing. They have since returned the items, but keep coming back saying they’re cold and tired and just want to come in and get warm. She wanted them trespassed. She was told to call police if they return so they could be trespassed.

A caller reported Wednesday afternoon a van was stopped in the roundabout. An officer put out flares, and the owner said the vehicle was broke down and he had someone coming to help.

A caller in the 2200 block of East 12th Street reported Wednesday afternoon the public works grader came by earlier and now a person was shoveling the snow back out in the street. The information was logged.

A caller reported Wednesday evening a home in the 900 block of East Seventh was in foreclosure and squatters have been living there, and the front door was wide open. An officer secured the door the best he could.

A caller reported Wednesday evening people had a fire going underneath the foot bridge near West Ninth and Cherry Heights. The people were gone on police arrival. They had a fire in a metal bucket.

A caller reported Wednesday night he owns a 24-hour laundromat in the 2600 block of West Sixth and he’s watching live video and it appeared a man was harassing other customers and was attempting to change clothes in the seating area. Police contacted the man, who said he wasn’t harassing anyone and was minding his own business. The owner said he had audio and video in the store and he observed and heard otherwise. The owner wanted the man to leave and only return if he is doing laundry.

Richard Leon Schroeder, 33, The Dalles was arrested in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street Wednesday evening and is accused of post prison supervision sanction.

Amber Renee Whitefoot, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening at Seventh and Richland Court and is accused of five counts of first-degree failure to appear.

A caller reported two people were laying on the sidewalk at West Eighth and Chenowith Streets late Wednesday. An officer reported the two people were comforting one another and all was well.

A caller in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street reported a customer threatened to punch a manager and they wanted to file trespass charges. The woman then called police to say she hadn’t done anything wrong and “had dropped repeated f bombs” in the store. The woman refused to go back to speak to officers, then became belligerent with dispatch and cussed out the dispatcher before hanging up. An officer contacted the woman outside her apartment and she was profane and argumentative, saying she was harassed because she was followed around the store.

A caller in the 800 block of Snipes reported late Wednesday finding a black zipper case containing drug paraphernalia. An officer collected the kit to be discarded appropriately.

A caller reported several men were accessing a building in the 4300 block of River Trail Way that they were not authorized to be in. By the time the caller got to the area, the men were walking away. The caller wanted the information logged.

A caller in the 1600 block of East 13th Street reported his wife was out in the street dressed in a housecoat and he didn’t know if she had shoes on. Officers assisted the man in getting his wife back in the house.

A caller in the 2100 block of West Seventh reported hearing two men arguing and screaming early Thursday morning. Police contacted an extremely drunk man who first said he heard no screaming, then said he did. The man said he fell in the snow, causing his hand to bleed. He was soaking wet. The man was advised not to yell.

A caller asked for a welfare check at East 12th and Dry Hollow on a drunk man who has fallen multiple times. Police could not locate the man.

Wasco County

A caller in the 57000 block of Havens Avenue reported Wednesday morning a dog was bothering her horses. She said she would try to find where the dog lives so a deputy could counsel its owners.

A semi was blocking the road on Hwy 197 at milepost three early Thursday morning. There was a six-hour delay until a tow truck could arrive. A request for flaggers was made to the Oregon Department of Transportation, which said it was unsure if or when it could have a flagger available. The matter was turned over to the Oregon State Police.

Oregon State Police

Jason L. King, 36, Littleton, North Carolina, was arrested and is accused of fourth degree assault.

Regional Jail

Raymond Allen Schadewitz, 37, Longview, Wash., was brought to the regional jail on a prisoner transport. He is accused of first-degree failure to appear.

Cory James Sowell, 37, Goldendale, turned himself in to the regional jail. He is accused of two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanor.

