Delays and closures for Thursday, Feb. 9; D21 closed

The Mid-Columbia Senior Center and Meals on Wheels is closed.

UPDATE: North Wasco County Schools will be CLOSED today, Thursday, February 9th due to inclement weather.

Columbia Gorge Comm. College: Both campuses closed. UPDATE

Government Affairs meeting has been CANCELLED for Thursday, February 9 at 7 a.m.

Columbia Gorge Comm. College: The Dalles Campus will open at 10 am. Hood River campus will open at noon. All classes scheduled before opening time have been canceled.

Goldendale Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE

Mid-Columbia Children's Council: Goldendale Center Closed; PETERSBURG Head Start AM Class 11-2:30, PM Class Canceled, Bus on regular schedule; The Dalles Head Start A.M. class canceled, PM class 10-1:30. The Dales/Wahtonka Child Cares open at 9:00. White Salmon Head Start and Early Head Start childcare CLOSED; Carson Head Start AM class canceled PM Class on time; Belmont AM class canceled, PM class on time; COUNTRY CLUB AM class canceled, PM class 10:30-2; UPDATE

Due to winter weather conditions throughout Klickitat County and the concern for public and employee safety, the Board of County Commissioners have ordered all County government offices to open two hours late on Thursday, February 09. 2017.



Due to the inclement weather, all One Community Health locations will open at noon today.



So. Wasco Co. Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Trout Lake Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

White Salmon Sch. Dist.: Closed. No parent/teacher conferences today. FBLA trip is on standby.

Horizon Christian - Hood River: 2 Hours Late. We are monitoring the ice situation.

Hood River Co. Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes