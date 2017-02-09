Young artists display work

The work of area high and middle school artists is on display at The Dalles Art Center, the second of two youth shows this winter, and area residents are encouraged to vote their favorite piece for the “People’s Choice” award.

The youth shows opened in January with over 150 entries in the kindergarten through fifth grade elementary agre brackets, which featured work from students at Dry Hollow Elementary, Chenowith Elementary, Maupin Elementary and Dufur Elementary.

Cash prizes were awarded for first ($30), second ($20), third ($10) and honorable mention ($5) as well as people’s choice ($15). Awards went to: First Place, “Polar Bear,” by Ximena; Second Place, “Three Pumpkins,” by Shahala McGurik; Third Place, “Castle Guard Fish,” by Gavin Royer. Honorable Mentions were given to: “Polar Bear,” by Miranda Prettyman; “My Green Hand,” by Ariel Leos; “Pumpkin,” by Lillyanah Alcarado; “Skeleton,” by Buddy Brown; “Christmas,” by Carmen; “Nighttime,” by Lucy Pohlen; “Inspirations,” by Anabell Udey; “Scarecrow,” by Lilie Ashley-Repp; “Tye-Dye Fish,” by Sophia Buche; “Flower,” by Zack McFawl; “Snowball,” by Ryker Thompson; “The Small Snowman,” by Brycen Wilson; “Puppy,” by BC. People’s choice went to "Bold 'n Strips," by Jada Iverson from Maupin.

The middle and high school show, currently on display in the main show area at the center, has not yet been judged. Judging will be done by Lou Palermo, educational director at Maryhill Museum of Art.

A closing reception will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, 3 to 4 p.m. The People’s Choice award will be announced at that time.

The show features the work of 51 artists, fewer than are typically represented. “With the weather and school closures, we have fewer entries this year,” said Lettie Young, assistant director at the center.

There is still plenty of art worth seeing, however. Contributing students are from The Dalles high and middle schools, as well as Goldendale, Dufur, South Wasco and homeschooled. First, second, third and best of show will be awarded, as well as people’s choice. High and middle school awards will be made separately.

The student shows are an important part of the center’s mission, said Young. “It’s important for the community to feel involved, and it’s really important to support the new generation of artists,” she said. With two youth shows and two open community shows with no age restrictions, one third of the center’s annual calendar is open to all artists, she said.

The student shows have been running annually in The Dalles for so long staff have been unable to pin down when they began. “We believe this is the longest running annual youth show in the Columbia River Gorge,” Young said.