Editorial: Reboot ODOT before going to voters

The Daily Astorian, Feb. 6, on ODOT problems:

Those who proclaim government agencies should be run like businesses are, in some ways, wrong.

A case in point: If government services and infrastructure were awarded to low-population areas in proportion to the income they produce, large swaths of America wouldn't have paved roads, bridges or anything but one-room schools. Basic politic principles and simple fairness would never allow such overt neglect in the U.S.

When it comes to the Oregon Department of Transportation, however, a valid argument definitely can be made for a somewhat more businesslike approach to such fundamental procedures as setting priorities, seeking out differing opinions and measuring how well goals are being achieved.

With a budget of roughly $2 billion a year and thousands of employees, ODOT is one of the state's largest organizations. It's no Nike or Intel, but it's big enough — and so crucial to the state's safety and success — that it must adopt at least some lessons from the private corporate world in order to achieve all it needs to do with the resources it has available.

It wants even more. ODOT, along with Oregon's counties and cities, suggests they might need up to an extra $5 billion a year to preserve roads and bridges, ease congestion and bolster public transportation.

A nearly $1 million performance audit from New York-based McKinsey & Co. — which the EO Media Group/Pamplin Media Group Capital Bureau successfully pressed ODOT to release last month — found the department acts like a complacent family. Nobody in top management rocks the boat by questioning the agency's decisions.

Though the audit is couched in the diplomatic code phrases of managerial consultants, the overall picture of top ODOT management is uncomfortably close to the old cliché of a clubby circle of friends standing around leaning on their shovels kibitzing.

Consultant interviews with senior management found "no example of individuals who considered themselves a 'dissenting voice.'" Government agencies, boards and commissions often go to great effort to ensure such a lack of disagreement within their ranks.

However, from a public perspective, too many unanimous decisions within an entity like ODOT are nearly always a sign of trouble.

It means no one is really speaking up to question old assumptions or fight for significant changes in budgeting, personnel, project planning and other important matters.

In the case of Oregon's transportation system, ODOT's management team is supposed to be accountable to the five-member governor-appointed Oregon Transportation Commission.

However, this effort at citizen oversight is not functioning as it should. On Jan. 10, Tammy Baney, the commission's chairwoman, sent Gov. Kate Brown a letter asking for quarterly meetings with Brown, along with an independent staff person to carry out commissioners' requests for information and research.

Baney also wants an "active" role in ODOT Director Matt Garrett's performance review. Most Oregon citizens will be surprised that such basic elements of independent oversight are not already in place. Without routine contact with the governor or a role in reviewing the ODOT director, the commission becomes little but a symbolic shell.

Former commission Chairwoman Catherine Mater said the request for an independent staffer indicates "a complete disintegration of trust" between ODOT and the commission tasked with overseeing it.

ODOT's front-line workers clearly understand what is going on. They told the consultants: "We need to ensure accountability for performance and behavior problems. High-level managers can talk the talk, but poor performers and poor behavior is still tolerated. Good employees currently work hard through internal motivation and personal dedication to high quality service, not because the agency rewards them."

There is no doubt that Oregon needs substantial transportation upgrades and maintenance. During a recent visit to Astoria, outgoing Port of Portland Executive Director Bill Wyatt emphasized what most residents already know: Surrounding states invest more heavily in highways, bridges and other essential infrastructure.

Though Wyatt understandably focuses most on obvious needs in the Portland metro region, he is largely right in asserting that it is a bottleneck that must be fixed in order to ensure a healthy future for the state's economic engine.

Ultimately, even if Congress grants President Donald Trump's wish for major national infrastructure spending, Oregon taxpayers will have to pay much of the tab for the things we need.

Deficiencies in ODOT's management system, along with the debacle of the failed Columbia Crossing project on Interstate 5, necessitate a convincing and thorough rebooting of this critical agency's managerial and oversight procedures.

It will be a fool's errand to ask Oregon voters for a major hike in transportation-related taxes until this basic work is done and trust is restored.

_