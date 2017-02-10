Mastering Mosaics

Jenny Loughmiller carves a pattern into a slab of clay during a custom-cut mosaic building class led by The Dalles artist Toms Royal Thursday evening at The Dalles Art Center. Each student in the five week class will create a mosaic from start to finish.
Photo by Mark Gibson.
