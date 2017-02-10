No. 1 Huskies fight past pesky Rangers

MORO – With just two games left in the regular season, Sherman coach Bill Blevins would like to see his team starting to hit its stride in time for a deep postseason run.

Leading up to Thursday’s Big Sky Conference contest against No. 10 Dufur, Blevins has seen his group get off to slow starts, and the trend continued, as the Rangers trailed 33-29, before the Huskies came out firing away for a 41-16 second-half run to secure a 74-45 win in Moro.

“Credit goes to Dufur for outworking us, but I thought we could have worked a lot harder, I thought we could have tried a lot better to get to the offensive boards and we need to take better care of the ball in the first half,” Blevins said. “That is a concern with the way we have started in our last couple of games. It really is. Because that just tells you that we are not playing to our potential and that eventually will catch up and bite you on the tail end.”

At the six-minute mark of the second quarter, Sherman point guard Jacob Justesen sank a 3-pointer to give his team a 23-16 lead.

With the score 25-16, No. 10 Dufur went on a 9-2 spurt on baskets over a span of two minutes to make it a 27-25 margin.

Connor Uhalde hit a driving layup, Kolbe Bales followed with a 3-pointer, Uhalde added two free throws, and Bailey Keever capped the run with a jumper.

With time running out, Keever fired a pass down low to Tabor McLaughlin, who was alone for a layup to draw the Rangers to 33-29.

Sherman made the second-half adjustments and took care of both sides of the hardwood with sharp shooting and tight defense.

“The coaches got on us about how we weren’t patient with the ball, we were making bad decisions, and turning the ball over,” said Sherman forward Treve Martin. “We were playing against a smaller team and they should not be outrebounding us, especially with the size we have. We came in after halftime and stuck to the blueprint and that is why we were able to come out on top.”

The Huskies drained nine third-quarter field goals, three 3-pointers, and the defense held Dufur to three field goals for a 24-6 run to extend the lead to 57-35 with one quarter left to play.

For the Rangers, Uhalde had two baskets, and Keever added another for the team’s only offense.

Dufur mustered three fourth-quarter field goals, one each by Travis Lucas, Uhalde and Jackie Culps in what was a 17-10 Dufur run.

Only four players hit second-half field goals.

“We quit executing on offense and then turned the ball over to get them easy hoops,” said Dufur coach Ron Townsend. “You can’t do that against a great team like them. Defensively, we didn’t get back a few times like we needed to. Sherman just magnifies the mistakes that you make and it showed in the second half.”

Uhalde had 12 points to lead the Rangers, and both Keever and Bales reeled off eight points each.

McLaughlin had seven points, Lucas notched four and Tanner Masterson sank two free throws for his two points, as Dufur tallied 18 field goals and shot 8 of 13 from the line.

Max Martin paced the Husky offense with 28 points, 18 in the second half, as the team totaled 27 field goals, 10 3-pointers, and shot 8 of 9 from the line.

Jacob Justesen scored all 14 of his points in three quarters of play, Treve Martin hit for nine, Isaiah Coles tacked on seven and Maverick Winslow finished with four points.

Even though the Huskies are fighting through some slower starts, Treve Martin still feels that this team can flip the proverbial switch down the stretch.

Every team in the 1A class is coming.

“Our coaches and especially ourselves, we just push each other to be better,” Treve Martin said. “We always want to stay hungry and that just drives us to get to the top. Everybody is hungry. We know that we got the job done last year, but that does not mean that we will get it done automatically this year. It is all in the back of our heads and now we want to go out and get another one.”