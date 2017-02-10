For the Record for Feb. 10

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday February 10, 2017

Hospital Admissions

February 9 — Lewis A. Johnson, The Dalles. Rebecca A. Sexton, no address.

Hospital Dismissals

February 9 — Beverly Loomis, The Dalles.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

February 9, 5:05 p.m. – Crew responded to Interstate 84 westbound at the Memaloose rest area on a report of a truck fire. There was no smoke or fire visible upon arrival. Contact was made with the driver who had detached the semi from the trailer and stated he saw smoke coming from the brakes. Once he detached the trailer he put snow on them to cool them down. Driver was instructed not to drive the vehicle until it was fixed.

Personnel also responded to nine calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Thursday morning from the 2100 block of West 6th Street after an employee reported they have video evidence of a suspect stealing items from the store. The incident is under investigation.

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 500 block of West 9th Street after a business owner reported an employee had their cell phone stolen.

Wasco County

Shannon Cheyenne Brown, 41, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road and is accused of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Jaime Marree Armour, 39, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and post-prison violations.

Lottery

Oregon

Thursday, February 9

Pick 4 – 1 p.m. 7-6-1-3; 4 p.m. 5-5-2-9; 7 p.m. 9-0-8-5; 10 p.m. 5-2-1-9

Lucky Lines – 2-8-11-13-19-21-26-29

Washington

Thursday, February 9

Match 4 – 6-11-15-16

Daily Game – 7-7-0