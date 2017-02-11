Birman, Noland pace SWC girls

South Wasco County guard Jacqueline Noland said the team goal was to play a fast-paced style with full determination and a strong defense.

The Lady Redsides tallied 22 field goals and held Ione to eight, including three in the second half, in a 53-21 victory Friday in Maupin.

“I don’t feel like we ever let up, and it really showed through the score,” Noland said. “Our ball movement has improved and we have learned how to play a well-rounded 32 minutes of high-speed play. We look forward to keep improving until the season is over.”

SWC started out with runs of 12-4 and 16-9 to lead 28-13 at the half, and then added the finishing blow in the third quarter with a 19-2 surge.

In that third period, Abby Birman and Madisen Davis scored six points apiece, Katy Delco had four and Jenna Wraught drained a 3-pointer to give SWC a 47-15 lead.

“We actually had to fight for the win,” Delco said. “We played good defense and offense. Our posts tonight posted up really well and as we progress further into the season we read and shuffle the deck better. Tonight was a really good night for our defense and collectively we all worked as a team for a great win.”

Birman scored 13 points, Allie Noland had 11, Davis added nine, Delco scored a season-high six points and Lindsey Hull totaled five points and pulled down 10 rebounds, five offensive.